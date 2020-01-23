Driver gets his SUV stuck ON TOP of barriers in the middle of the M3 during rush hour

Highways England at present stated the incident broken the barrier and led to delays

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline

Revealed: 15:03 EST, 23 January 2020 | Up to date: 15:08 EST, 23 January 2020

That is the startling second a driver finds his automobile caught on the highest of a motorway central reservation barrier on the M3.

The footage, captured close to Eastleigh, Hampshire, reveals the hapless driver lodged nearly one metre off the bottom after trying to mount the metallic barrier.

The motorist stays stranded on central reservation of their black Toyota Rav four as bemused drivers go by.

Emergency companies encompass the automobile as it’s left lodged nearly one metre off the bottom after trying to mount the metallic barrier

Throughout the clip, which was posted to Fb by Rachel King, 39, the automobile sits on the metallic barrier as police automobiles encompass the caught automobile.

Ms King, whose 13-year-old son took photographs and a video on his cellphone, stated: ‘He seemed effective however I did flip spherical to verify.

‘He simply could not exit the automobile because it was not secure to take action with visitors both sides.’

The shocked music trainer, from Southampton, Hampshire, was travelling dwelling from work when she seen the automobile on the southern part of the M3 the place it splits into the M27.

She added: ‘I can solely think about he tried to alter lanes late or was pressured over and ended up mounting the central barrier on the level the place it initially rose from the bottom.

The motorist is left stranded on central reservation of their black Toyota Rav four alongside the motorway

Bemused drivers go by as the driving force is left stick within the automobile nearly a metre off the bottom close to Eastleigh, Hampshire

‘He should have travelled a long way alongside it. I’d say he was caught 100 metres from the place the barrier began.

‘I really could not consider what I used to be seeing. ‘There did not appear to be any injury to the automobile. The automobile seemed unscathed.’

Highways England at present stated the incident broken the barrier and led to delays. There have been no accidents.

One lane was closed on the M3 Westbound carriageway between junctions 13 and 14 whereas it was cleared at 5.30pm on Wednesday.