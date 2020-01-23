News

Driver in custody after man hit in road-rage case: Cops

January 23, 2020
A driver is in custody after an alleged road-rage incident in Brampton that left a person in hospital with severe accidents.

Peel Regional Police have been referred to as round 6:40 a.m. to Airport and Coventry Rds. for a report of an assault.

Const. Heather Cannon says there was an altercation between two drivers.

She says one driver received out of his automobile whereas the opposite man allegedly hit him together with his automobile and drove off.

Peel Regional paramedics rushed a person to hospital with severe, however non-life-threatening accidents.

Police stated round eight:40 a.m. that “an adult male is in custody in relation to this incident.”

