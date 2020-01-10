Driver in his 20s dies after crashing following police chase in Bolton

By Mark Duell for MailOnline

Revealed: 01:16 EST, 10 January 2020 | Up to date: 01:17 EST, 10 January 2020

A driver in his 20s died within the early hours of immediately after crashing his automobile into railings close to a roundabout following a police chase.

Officers had been on patrol in Bolton, Larger Manchester, once they tried to cease the person in his white Volkswagen Golf at 1am this morning.

However the automobile drove off and was misplaced by the officers, earlier than they discovered it quickly after having collided with railings and a lamppost on the roundabout method.

The person died on the scene on the A6 close to the Chequerbent Roundabout in Bolton (file picture)

The person – the one individual within the Golf – died on the scene on the A6 Manchester Street close to the Chequerbent Roundabout regardless of the efforts of emergency providers.

Larger Manchester Police’s Skilled Requirements Department Police have referred the incident to the Unbiased Workplace of Police Conduct in keeping with coverage.

Inspector Danny Byrne, from the Severe Collision Investigation Unit, mentioned: ‘Sadly a person has misplaced his life because of this collision and his household shall be supported by specifically skilled officers.

‘The scene will stay in place whereas the investigation is ongoing which implies quite a few street closures shall be in place all through the morning so commuters are suggested to keep away from the world the place potential.

‘As enquiries progress, I’d enchantment for any witnesses or anybody with any info that might help our investigation to please get in contact.’

Anybody with info ought to name police on 0161 856 4741 or 101 quoting incident 122 of 10/01/2020, or the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.