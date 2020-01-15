Driver is arrested for attempted murder after two police officers were hit by a car in Essex 

By Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline

Printed: 06:20 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:25 EST, 15 January 2020

A driver has been arrested for tried homicide after two cops had been hit by a automotive in Essex.

Two officers had been injured once they had been hit by a automotive throughout a cease test operation.

The automobile did not cease on the test level, then mounted a grass verge and hit the officers, one who reported being dragged to the ground and run over.

One officer was additionally punched within the face by the driving force after the crash as she tried to arrest him however she managed to detain the person following a brief chase on foot following.

A 26-year-old man stays in custody. He’s being held on suspicion of tried homicide, assaulting a police officer, driving unfit by means of drink or medicine, harmful driving, fail to cease when directed and resisting arrest following the incident in Chafford Hundred, Essex on Tuesday night time at 9.15pm.

Chief Inspector Richard Melton, Essex Police’s District Commander for Thurrock, mentioned: ‘Luckily, our officers weren’t severely injured and so they have been discharged from hospital.

‘Specialist officers have been finishing up welfare checks with them forward of their return to work.

‘A person continues to stay in custody for severe offences and we want to hear from anybody who any data or footage that may help us in our enquiries.

‘No officer ought to ever be assaulted throughout their job, serving to to maintain communities secure, and anybody trying to trigger them hurt can be arrested and handled accordingly.’

Police are actually interesting for witnesses and data. Anybody with data or sprint cam footage is requested to name Grays CID on 101 quoting incident 1191 of 14/01.

You can too report data to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.