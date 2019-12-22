Driver of stolen Cadillac fires off shot during road rage incident, Thornton police say

The driving force of a stolen Cadillac allegedly fired a shot at one other car throughout a highway rage incident in Thornton Sunday, in line with Thornton police.

The shot hit the second car however not the 2 individuals inside, who suffered solely minor accidents from damaged glass, in line with police. The incident occurred at about 11:04 a.m.at 120th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

Police ask anybody who sees the stolen Cadillac to name 911. The stolen car has a Colorado license plate variety of 962-HQQ.