Driver of stolen Cadillac fires off shot during road rage incident, Thornton police say

December 23, 2019
The driving force of a stolen Cadillac allegedly fired a shot at one other car throughout a highway rage incident in Thornton Sunday, in line with Thornton police.

The shot hit the second car however not the 2 individuals inside, who suffered solely minor accidents from damaged glass, in line with police. The incident occurred at about 11:04 a.m.at 120th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

Police ask anybody who sees the stolen Cadillac to name 911. The stolen car has a Colorado license plate variety of 962-HQQ.

At 11:04 AM, 120th Ave & Colorado Blvd, a highway rage incident occurred the place the male driver of a stolen Cadillac (CO 962-HQQ) fired a shot into one other car. The 2 adults within the under pictured car suffered minor accidents from glass. Name 911 for those who see the stolen automotive. pic.twitter.com/loWW3DupSE

— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) December 22, 2019

