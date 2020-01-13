Driver of stolen tractor trailer killed in Mississauga crash

A wild drive in a stolen tractor trailer early Monday in Mississauga might have had “catastrophic” penalties, Peel Regional Police say.

As a substitute, the driving force of the automobile is useless and two different drivers who discovered themselves in hurt’s approach have non-life-threatening accidents.

Police say that simply after midnight, a stolen tractor trailer stuffed with meat was eastbound on Eglinton Ave. W. “at a high rate of speed” when it hit a taxi on the intersection of Mavis Rd. The taxi then struck an SUV.

The tractor trailer rolled over and hit the signal of an Esso gasoline station. If it had not stopped on the signal and had hit the pumps, police say, the outcomes might have been catastrophic.

The person driving the tractor trailer was killed.

The intersection was closed for the investigation.