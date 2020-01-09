Driver ‘possessed by the devil’ smashes his car into a Spanish church

By Tim Stickings For Mailonline

Revealed: 07:25 EST, 9 January 2020 | Up to date: 07:27 EST, 9 January 2020

A Spanish motorist crashed his automobile right into a church and drove up the aisle after claiming he had been possessed by the satan.

The person pressured his Jeep by means of the door of the church in Sonseca within the early hours of yesterday morning.

Police say they discovered the person visibly disturbed subsequent to the altar, claiming it was the one place he can be secure from his ‘possession’.

Footage contained in the San Juan Evangelista church confirmed the Jeep parked within the aisle with seen injury to the door and pews after the weird intrusion.

Intruder: A Jeep is parked in a Spanish church after the driving force claimed he had been possessed by the satan and sought refuge within the constructing

Mariano Perea, a spokesman for native police, mentioned the person couldn’t break by means of the door at first and was confronted by a passer-by.

A girl went to test on him, considering he had had an accident, however he lowered his window and scared her away by shouting at her.

The lady then known as the emergency companies whereas the driving force continued ramming into the church door till he lastly broke by means of it, in line with Spanish media.

When Civil Guard brokers discovered the person subsequent to the altar, he informed them it was the one place he believed he can be secure.

The motive force suffered a number of accidents and was taken to the Virgen de la Salud de Toledo hospital for statement by medics.

Parking spot: Footage contained in the San Juan Evangelista church confirmed the black automobile parked within the aisle with seen injury to the door and pews

Broken: There was appreciable injury to the pews (left) and door (proper) after the driving force apparently made a number of makes an attempt to get contained in the church

There are reviews that he might have suffered a drug-induced psychotic outbreak and he has been examined for medication and alcohol on the hospital.

Nobody else was injured, it’s believed.

In accordance with native authorities, the case is being investigated and the driving force might be arrested within the following days.

The motive force has not been named, however reviews say he owns a store lower than 900 yards from the church which specialises in cannabis-related merchandise.

Hashish is decriminalised for private cultivation and use in Spain.