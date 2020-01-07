January 6, 2020 | eight:12pm
A Wisconsin driver flipped out at youngsters pelting his automobile with snowballs — and shot two of them, police stated Monday.
The victims, a 12-year-old woman and 13-year-old boy, have been chucking fistfuls of flakes at passing automobiles with buddies Saturday night, once they hit a white Toyota, Milwaukee Police stated.
The motorist misplaced his cool and fired his gun on the group, cops stated.
Each youngsters suffered non-life threatening wounds and have been being handled at a hospital.
Authorities are asking the general public for any info on the incident.
Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...
Add Comment