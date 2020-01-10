Driver tries to cut into a line of traffic in China by opening his car door to wedge himself in

By Jemma Carr For Mailonline

A brazen motorist tried to power his manner between two automobiles by opening his automobile door to wedge himself in.

As a substitute of letting him go in entrance, the automobile blocking his manner drove straight into the door sending it swinging backwards.

The weird clip was filmed on a dash-cam in Nanjing, east China, final month.

The footage exhibits quite a few automobiles occupying a left-turn lane as they method a pink gentle at a junction.

The motorist in a black saloon tries quite a few occasions to chop in entrance of the automobile with the dash-cam and merge however the driver doesn’t let him in.

As a substitute of making an attempt to merge at one other spot, the cussed saloon proprietor drives as much as the hole between the 2 stopped automobiles.

He tries to push in by wedging his driver’s aspect door into the hole.

The motive force, presuming that the dash-cam automobile is not going to drive forwards when the lights flip inexperienced, patiently waits for his alternative to proceed.

However the man’s plan fails when the dash-cam automobile continues straight into his door, breaking it on the hinges and leaving it swinging open.

The clip ends with a police officer strolling over from a crossing to examine the harm.

Nanjing authorities are understood to be investigating the case.

