Driver who crashed into Loveland Dairy Queen picnic area sentenced for careless driving

Michael Dupuis. Courtesy of Larimer County Sheriff’s Workplace.

The driving force who crashed into clients at a Loveland Dairy Queen in Might pleaded responsible to careless driving leading to harm and was sentenced Friday to 18 months of unsupervised probation and 100 hours of group service, in response to the eighth Judicial District Lawyer’s workplace.

Michael Dupuis, 32, pleaded responsible Aug. 29 and was sentenced Friday in eighth Judicial District Court docket in Fort Collins. As a situation of his probation, he received’t be allowed to drive.

Loveland police responded to a crash at 12:18 p.m. on the Dairy Queen at 300 E. Eisenhower Blvd. on Might 18, a Saturday. A Toyota Corolla pushed by Dupuis had crashed right into a household consuming at a picnic space outdoors the Dairy Queen.

A witness following the car informed police the Toyota was driving erratically and all of the sudden went off the suitable aspect of Eisenhower Boulevard and struck the household picnic space outdoors the restaurant, in response to a press launch from the Loveland Police Division.

Retired Loveland police officer Bob Hendry, his spouse, Carol, and their two grandchildren had been taken to the hospital with accidents from the crash. The grandchildren had been visiting the couple from out of state and wished to go to Dairy Queen, Bob Hendry informed the Reporter-Herald in Might. The automotive knocked him about 10 ft within the air, and he broke two bones. The opposite members of the family weren’t severely injured.

An unidentified lady was briefly trapped beneath the car and was additionally taken to the hospital.

Dupuis was arrested on the scene.

Dupuis initially confronted fees of vehicular assault by way of DUI and reckless driving, Class four and 5 felonies, respectively; DUI, an unclassified misdemeanor; and 6 counts of careless driving inflicting harm, a Class 1 site visitors violation. All however the careless driving cost had been dismissed, in response to court docket paperwork. He had no earlier legal document.

Dupuis’ legal professional, Sarah Schielke, accused the Loveland Police Division of claiming her shopper was beneath the affect to make use of the case to achieve assist for its DUI prevention efforts. On the time of the crash, police mentioned they believed alcohol or medication had been concerned. Schielke mentioned Dupuis was sober and had solely hint quantities of THC in his system, and that the crash was brought on by him aspirating liquid into his lungs when he took a sip of a drink, inflicting him to lose management of his automotive.

“They wrecked this kid’s life (a veteran with no criminal history whatsoever) because using the video of the crash to promote their own agendas regarding alcohol DUIs was convenient and Mr. Dupuis didn’t appear to have the resources to fight it,” Schielke mentioned within the electronic mail. “It’s gross.”

Schielke mentioned that Dupuis was “extremely traumatized” by the crash and has not been behind the wheel of a automotive because the incident, biking to work as a substitute of driving.

At publication time, representatives from the Loveland Police Division and the District Lawyer’s workplace had not responded to requests for remark.