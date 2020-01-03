‘Dropped a deuce’: Pooping Uber driver irks Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union was left shocked after permitting her Uber driver to make use of the lavatory in her residence.

The 47-year-old Being Mary Jane actress took to Twitter on New 12 months’s Eve to element the story to followers, revealing the person was in her residence for 15 to 20 minutes and “dropped a deuce” whereas he was there.

“Trying to be responsible & use UBER & our driver asked to use our bathroom,” she wrote. “I’m pleased we clearly have a home & available reading material that screams ‘Come in, get comfortable and drop the kids off at the pool.’”

She added: “Welcome to 2020 folks.”

Whereas some customers sympathized with the previous America’s Obtained Expertise decide’s expertise, others noticed the humorous facet of the incident, with one commenting: “Come on, you have to admit, telling people the first thing you did in the new decade was drop a deuce at D. Wade & Gabrielle‘s house is a major win for the next 10 years.”

One other fan agreed, including: “I’d be tweeting RN how i took a dump at D-wade’s & Gabrielle unions house too.”