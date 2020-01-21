Drug Church – “Bliss Out”

Drug Church fucking rule. The Albany-based band has been round for the higher a part of a decade now, combining chunky hardcore drive with bleary melodies. The band's sound is uncooked and speedy, however there's additionally an entire lot of craft and panache to it, they usually have some severe hooks . In 2018, Drug Church got here out with Cheer , among the best hardcore albums in current reminiscence. And now they’ve come out with an awesome new one-off observe referred to as “Bliss Out.”

We most likely shouldn't take this new observe as an indication that there's a brand new Drug Church album within the works. The members of the band appear to be fairly busy. Frontman Patrick Kindlon, as an example, writes comics for a dwelling, and he additionally leads the adventurous punk band Self Protection Household and serves as one of many hosts of the nice hardcore podcast Ax To Grind . (Critically: Nice podcast in the event you like hardcore.) However proper now, Drug Church are gearing up for a bit tour with Thrice, mewithoutYou, and Holy Fawn, and this track looks as if an effective way to hype that tour up.

“Bliss Out” is a two-minute ripper with a giant, sticky riff and a vocal that goes backwards and forwards between chest-out roars and sarcastic spoken asides. Speaking to Flood , Kindlon says, “Ever have a run of bad luck so bad you wondered what god you offended? This song is about going to a fortune teller and having them tell you, 'Sorry, bro. Fairness left the building. Get under a desk because the nukes are inbound. “” Test it out under.

“Bliss Out” is out now on the streaming companies.