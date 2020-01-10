Drug dealer, 19, faces life in jail for stabbing victim, 22, to death in robbery 

Jury convicted the teenager of homicide, with sentencing due on Wednesday

Police later discovered 157 wraps of medication within the Purnell-Taylor’s underwear

Drug vendor Shakim Purnell-Taylor, 19, knifed his sufferer, Leo Marcus, within the coronary heart throughout a frenzied assault that began as a theft gone improper

A killer who stabbed his sufferer with a 20cm-long kitchen knife after attempting to steal his bike is going through life behind bars.

There have been gasps from the general public gallery as Purnell-Taylor was convicted by the Outdated Bailey jury.

He waved to a member of the family within the public gallery who blew him a kiss as he was led from the dock.

On 10 July final yr Purnell-Taylor had approached Mr Marcus in an alleyway in Woolwich, southeast London, aspiring to rob him.

The 22-year-old sufferer refused handy over his rucksack and mountain bike and bravely managed to wrestle the would-be thief to the bottom.

However Purnell-Taylor reached for a knife in his clothes and repeatedly stabbed the sufferer within the arm, buttock, shoulder and thighs, leaving him crying out for his mom.

Mr Marcus was left with six deep wounds, together with a 12cm chest wound that pierced his coronary heart. He was pronounced lifeless the identical day.

Purnell-Taylor claimed he acted in self-defence and denied homicide.

Anthony Orchard QC, prosecuting, stated: ‘The defendant struck out with a knife.

‘Not solely was he appearing unlawfully however he was utilizing a stage of pressure wholly disproportionate and extreme, fearful little question of retribution from others.

‘What did defendant do after stabbing? Endeavoured to keep away from seize, removed his telephone later that night time.

‘On arrest he feigned shock, saying: “What, someone’s dead?”

‘You will be certain he knew full properly Leo had died. He stated the reduce to his proper thumb was sustained a number of days earlier than whereas cooking – clearly this was a lie.

‘Sadly what occurred that afternoon has turn into all too acquainted in London. The motive was cash, the background was medication.

‘The one who didn’t have a weapon that afternoon was the one that tragically ended up lifeless.

‘You’ll bear in mind the final phrases of Leo as he cried “help, help” and the way he requested for his mum. There was just one sufferer on this case – Leo Marcus.”

Purnell-Taylor is because of be sentenced on the Outdated Bailey on Wednesday after being discovered responsible by a jury of homicide

The courtroom heard how police retrieved 157 wraps of medication from ’s underwear.

However Stephen Moses defending Purnell-Taylor, warned in opposition to ‘destroying the life of a young man’ who he described as ‘vulnerable’.

‘An eye for an eye will not create justice for Leo Marcus,’ he stated.

Purnell-Taylor, of Gunyard Mews, Woolwich, beforehand admitted theft and possession of a knife.

has earlier convictions for theft, assault, two counts of possession of a blade, theft, supplying class A medicine and witness intimidation.

He is because of be sentenced on the Outdated Bailey on Wednesday.