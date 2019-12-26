Drug kingpin El Chapo’s ‘untouchable’ son, 36, gives away CARS, locals in Mexico

By Adry Torres For Dailymail.com

The son of jailed drug lord Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán handled residents within the household’s residence state of Sinaloa with a automobile giveaway, live performance and free meals at a large Christmas social gathering.

Movies uploaded throughout a number of Mexican social media accounts confirmed a row of at the least 10 vehicles and SUVs lined up on the occasion at an unidentified city in Mexico.

Ivan Archivaldo Guzmán’s gesture was much like these of El Chapo’s former affiliate Pablo Escobar, the notorious drug kingpin who was additionally identified for his beneficiant giveaways.

A video uploaded to an Instagram account unofficially attributed to Guzmán confirmed the second a bevy of giddy youngsters accepted items every week in the past.

‘Thanks Don Ivan,’ the kids shouted in unison as they gathered in entrance of a cellphone digital camera in an undisclosed location in Mexico.

The social media account additionally contained a slide present of grocery store plastic baggage crammed with goodies.

A type of Instagram Story posts featured Jose Feliciano’s ‘Feliz Navidad’ tune, probably the most downloaded Christmas songs in historical past.

A Christmas tag hooked up to one of many baggage partly learn: ‘Might this season be filled with happiness … [may] the sunshine present you religion and love. Iván Archivaldo needs you a Merry Christmas and a Pleased New 12 months.’

The cartel’s goodwill gesture, which included a Honda Civic that retails for $18,000 in Mexico, fell throughout the identical time Mexicans had been celebrating Las Posadas, a centuries-old nine-day celebration that honors the approaching of Christ.

Folks costume up as Mary and Joseph and a few homes are embellished as inns. Residents take part in processions and likewise sing of non secular hymns.

Iván Archivaldo Guzmán, 36, is certainly one of six sons of El Chapo – the co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel who was jailed for all times on medication costs in July after a trial in New York.

Guzmán’s items had been an in depth reflection of what Escobar did presently of the yr on the helm of the worldwide dominant Medellin Cartel.

He as soon as ordered the development of greater than 200 properties for poor households residing within the Medellin slum of Moravia, and likewise constructed greater than 50 soccer pitches and made positive his henchmen delivers a great deal of items forward of Christmas.

Escobar additionally made positive that the desires of his youngsters’s Christmas lists had been met every year. Legend has it that Colombian drug lord as soon as ordered a white horse to be outfitted as a unicorn after his daughter Daniela requested for one.

Guzmán’s season of giving comes two months after he directed a war-like assault on Mexican safety forces who descended upon the house of his brother, Ovidio Guzmán López, in October to serve an arrest warrant for his extradition to the USA.

Mexican regulation enforcement had Guzmán López outdoors a home on his knees in opposition to a wall earlier than they had been compelled to again off and let him go as cartel gunmen shot up the Culiacán.

Video shot by troopers exhibits Guzmán López exiting the home along with his arms up.

Troopers ordered him to name off the assaults across the metropolis as gunfire was heard within the background.

Guzmán López then known as his brother on his cellphone and advised him to cease the chaos.

Guzmán refused and shouted threats in opposition to the troopers and their households.

Ovidio Guzmán López (left), alongside along with his brothers, is believed to be a frontrunner within the Sinola Cartel co-founded by his father, Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, (proper), earlier than he was jailed in the USA for all times

The assaults, led by at the least 150 gunmen aboard 30 automobiles, continued earlier than the primary wounded troopers had been reported. In all, 13 individuals had been killed in gun battles across the metropolis.

Guzmán knew that the cartel had the higher hand. No less than two officers and 9 troopers had been held hostage in an effort to safe his brother’s freedom.

Officers in Mexico Metropolis finally ordered safety forces to withdraw 4 hours after the operation started to keep away from extra bloodshed.

Guzmán was charged by a federal California courtroom in a January 2015 unsealed indictment that accused him of delivery medication from Mexico to the USA and cash laundering.

With the 62-year-old El Chapo serving a life sentence at a brilliant most safety facility in Florence, Colorado, his sons are reportedly sharing the management of the group with its co-founder, Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada.