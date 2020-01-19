January 19, 2020 | four:07pm

A 14-year-old woman who was allegedly drugged and raped after being kidnapped in California was ultimately saved by cops — after alerting her pals on Snapchat, based on police.

The unidentified woman had been snatched final Tuesday within the San Cruz metropolis Capitola by Albert Thomas Vasquez, 55, who left her “incapacitated” with medication, San Jose Police stated in a press release.

He referred to as two pals — Antonio Quirino Salvador, 34, and Hediberto Gonzalez Avarenga, 31 — who helped put her in a automotive, the place Vasquez sexually assaulted her earlier than they drove her to a motel, cops stated.

The trio carried her to a second-floor room on the E-Z eight Motel in San Jose, the place Vasquez once more assaulted her — earlier than the traumatized teen was ready to make use of social media to lift the alarm, the report stated.

“The victim used her Snapchat account to notify friends she was kidnapped and did not know her location,” Sergeant Enrique Garcia stated.

“The sufferer’s pals decided the sufferer’s location by the Snapchat app and referred to as 911.

“Arriving officers made contact with the suspect as he exited a motel room and discovered the victim inside.”

Vasquez was booked into Santa Clara County jail on costs together with kidnapping to commit rape, digital penetration with a baby with power, false imprisonment and rape by intoxication or managed substance.

Salvador and Avarenga had been arrested the subsequent day on costs of kidnapping and conspiracy, police stated.

Sgt. Garcia instructed the Mercury Information that the woman was protected and again together with her household.