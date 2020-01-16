Drunk driver, 36, jailed for killing single mother, 26, he met on Plenty of Fish

By Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline

A drunk driver has been jailed for almost 4 years after killing a single mom he met on Loads of Fish after dropping management and crashing his automobile whereas she sat within the entrance passenger seat.

Chloe Haydock, 26, was travelling in John Llewellyn’s Ford Fiesta when it misplaced management at pace and ploughed right into a concrete bollard.

Miss Haydock, who lived in Wigan, Better Manchester, along with her 18 month previous son suffered a number of deadly accidents within the impression and died in an ambulance while being taken to hospital.

Chloe Haydock (pictured) died when John Llewellyn crashed right into a bollard whereas excessive on hashish and drunk on vodka

Llewellyn, 36, who had been consuming vodka and smoking hashish, subsequently failed a roadside breath check on the scene however a subsequent studying confirmed he was beneath the alcohol and drug-driving restrict.

It emerged he had been travelling at speeds of at the least 49mph in a 30mph zone within the minutes earlier than the impression. Inquiries revealed neither he nor Chloe have been sporting seatbelts.

Right now at Bolton Crown Courtroom, Llewellyn, of Liverpool was jailed for 40 months after he admitted inflicting dying by harmful driving. He was additionally banned from from driving for eight years and eight months.

The tragedy occurred on January 13 2018 after Chloe had organized to fulfill Llewellyn after her house after swapping particulars on the relationship web site.

A neighbour noticed his Fiesta exterior Chloe’s property at midnight then noticed her willingly stepping into the car with Llewellyn at 2.20am.

The automobile was hurtling by way of the Shevington space of Wigan when Llewellyn misplaced management as he drove down a steep hill in direction of Gathurst railway station.

The Fiesta careered alongside a single carriageway beneath a bridge and collided with a concrete bollard on a bend which prompted the automobile to spin spherical and left it with in depth entrance finish injury.

Llewellyn sustained fractures to his wrist and ankle plus minor cuts and bruising. However Chloe suffered much more severe accidents, primarily to her head, physique and legs and was trapped within the wreckage.

Llewellyn was in a position to scramble out of the automobile however was unable to assist Miss Haydock, who was trapped by her legs. He advised a passing motorist who stopped to assist: ‘One other automobile wiped me out.’

Miss Charlotte Crangle prosecuting mentioned Llewellyn was handled on the roadie by paramedics and he admitted having ‘one glass of vodka’ previous to the crash. She added: ‘A roadside breath check was optimistic so a pattern of blood was taken for testing as soon as he was on the hospital.’

Later assessments confirmed Llewellyn had 26 milligrams of alcohol per 100 mililitres of blood. The authorized restrict is 80mg.

Specialists did a again calculation of what his alcohol studying would have been on the time of the crash however assessments might solely conclude it was ‘between 62mg and 142mg.’ Additional assessments confirmed he had traces of THC – the principal psychoactive constituent of hashish – in his system.

Llewellyn later gave no remark in police interview apart from to confess was owned the Fiesta.

Inquiries revealed there had been three earlier street accidents between 2000 and 2017 on the spot the place Chloe was killed – all of which resulted in minor accidents. CCTV was examined which confirmed the Fiesta careering down the hill with out its brake lights illuminating.

Police investigators concluded the automobile hit the kerb at 49mph then crashed into the bollard at 34mph. Llewellyn had no endorsements on his driving licence however had beforehand been cautioned for possessing hashish.

Sentencing Choose Graeme Smith advised Llewellyn: ‘Any dying in a street visitors accident is a tragedy, however this case is especially tragic. It is tragic for you as a result of because of the accident you’ve been unable to work and have suffered vital bodily and psychological difficulties together with PTSD.

‘Nevertheless, that pales compared to the household of a Chloe Haydock, who died at age 26, on the level she beloved her life and had a lot to look ahead to. She was a a lot beloved mom, daughter, step daughter, sister, step sister, aunts and granddaughter.

‘All these relations are struggling on a regular basis since she died. Her mom additionally has PTSD, and her and Chloe’s brother Craig are on anti-depressants. Her son Leo was solely 18 months previous on the time, and he must develop up with restricted reminiscences of his mom.

‘This tragedy resulted from an inexplicable piece of driving. You’re unable to recall what occurred and no person else was on the scene who can help with that. ‘Proof reveals you have been travelling at 49mph in a 30mph restrict on method to a single crossing beneath a bridge the place the street narrows and the street bends sharply.

‘There are clear warning indicators on method to the junction and visitors lights earlier than the bridge. It’s going to without end be unknown simply why you have been driving so quick. You held a driving licence for a brief time frame, and as you can not recall what occur, it can’t be mentioned whether or not your lack of driving expertise did contribute.

‘You may have proven no regret and you haven’t apologised to the household. I’ve learn some proof that you simply meant to take your personal life as you noticed no different solution to pay again Chloe’s household for her dying. However it’s clear to grasp the anger that is been added to their grief.’

For confidential assist name the Samaritans on 116123 or go to an area Samaritans department, see www.samaritans.org for particulars.