Drunk engineer avoids jail after touching two teenage girls on a British Airways flight 

A drunk engineer who touched two teenage women on a British Airways flight – grabbing one’s thighs and stroking the opposite’s hair, has narrowly averted going to jail.

Craig Wylie, 28, necked 5 pints earlier than getting on board the plane from Accra, Ghana the place he had been working, to London Heathrow and claimed to haven’t any reminiscence of the assaults.

As soon as on board he began ingesting whisky.

The engineer, from Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire, was arrested after touchdown again within the UK after one in all his victims reported him to cabin crew.

The Scot pleaded responsible to 2 prices of assault by beating and was handed an 18 week suspended sentence and ordered to pay £750 compensation to every of his victims.

The dad-of-one initially chatted to his first sufferer whereas after she sat down subsequent to him on the aircraft.

The lady, 17, put her headphones in and fell asleep after take-off however woke abruptly to seek out Wylie’s hand on her thigh.

She grabbed his wrist and threw the hand off, pondering it may have been an accident.

However she woke once more minutes later as Wylie gripping her thigh for a second time.

He then pulled out her earphones and tried to place his personal in earlier than elevating a glass of whisky to her mouth. However this time she bought up and moved.

Later throughout the flight one other lady, 16, was shocked as Wylie reached out from behind her and touched her hair.

At Uxbridge Magistrates Courtroom, prosecutor Zara Khan stated: ‘He stated he had drunk 5 pints of alcohol earlier than the flight. He likes to drink earlier than getting on a flight because it helps him sleep.’

Studying a press release from the primary sufferer, she continued: ‘This man instructed me he was an engineer and had been out in Ghana for 2 weeks working.

‘He commented on how younger I regarded and I instructed him I used to be 17. He appeared chatty and pleasant however was swearing rather a lot.

‘After about ten minutes, whereas we have been up within the air, I finished speaking to him and put my headphones on. I used to be attempting to sleep and had my blanket over me.

‘At roughly 11.15pm I wakened and opened my eyes and noticed that this man had his hand on my proper thigh.

‘I instantly grabbed his hand by the wrist and put it in direction of him and off me. The male didn’t say something after I did this.

‘On this event, I accepted it might have been unintentional. I did really feel uncomfortable and sat in such a method that my left leg was over my proper thigh.

‘The male then grabbed my left thigh. I instantly put it off me. The person grabbed my left earphone out of my ear. When the male took out my left headphone he then tried to place his personal headphones in my ear.

‘The male then moved his earphone in direction of my ear. I moved my hand to dam him and instructed him to cease.

‘I bear in mind he was ingesting whisky and put his cup in direction of my mouth however I stated no.

‘The male smelled of alcohol and I believed he was drunk as a result of he was swearing and chatting rather a lot.’

The court docket was instructed how she was so traumatised she now wakes up in a panic pondering his hand is on her leg.

Ms Khan, studying the 16 12 months outdated second sufferer’s assertion, stated: ‘I used to be barely leaning ahead and this male abruptly stretched his arm out.

‘He lifted his hand and stroked my hair. It felt like he was rubbing my head. I instructed him to cease after which pushed his arm off me.

‘I didn’t say something on this event however went straight and spoke to a cabin crew. I can not say if the touching was sexual however I did make me really feel very uncomfortable.’

Mitigating, Ranveer Authwall saId: ‘He had consumed alcohol earlier than boarding the flight and consumed additional alcohol onboard.

‘Though he has no recollection he has not sought to disclaim or minimise his behaviour in any method.

‘He’s deeply remorseful and really ashamed that he’s earlier than the court docket for these offences.’

Concluding the listening to, Chairman of the Bench Martin Ricketts stated: ‘Now we have given this matter loads of consideration as a result of it’s a severe offence. The custody threshold has been crossed.

‘The sentence for each offences will likely be 26 weeks custody to run concurrently nonetheless we’re decreasing this to 18 weeks custody due to your early responsible pleas.

‘Additionally we’re suspending the sentence for 2 years as a result of quick custody would lead to important affect in your younger household and there’s a practical risk of your rehabilitation.’