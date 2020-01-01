Drunk man throws himself at a parked taxi in a desperate bid to make an insurance claim 

By Phoebe Eckersley For Mailonline

Printed: 13:55 EST, 1 January 2020 | Up to date: 13:56 EST, 1 January 2020

That is the weird second a drunk man threw himself and his bike at a taxi in an insurance coverage rip-off.

CCTV footage reveals a taxi grinding to a halt as a person perches on his bike in entrance in Shanghai, China.

He then pushes his bike to hit the taxi in entrance and sends the motorcar falling sideways on to the highway.

A drunk man threw himself on to the bonnet of a parked taxi and hit his bike into the entrance in a determined bid to make an insurance coverage declare in Shanghai, China

The person, who topples over with the bike, then casually will get up and launches himself onto the automotive’s bonnet.

He pauses on the taxi’s aspect earlier than dramatically falling to the bottom.

In a determined bid to make his rip-off genuine, he rapidly rolls over and stands as much as attempt to work out one other technique to a fabricate an accident.

His bike topples on to the bottom and unbalances him, within the CCTV footage. He then casually will get up and throws himself on the automotive

One other determine then seems by the aspect of the taxi and the fallen man serves him a number of punches.

The 2 individuals wrestle and battle subsequent to the automotive, illuminated by avenue lights, because the preliminary man then tumbles to the bottom on function.

He tries to then maintain the opposite particular person in a headlock.

The person watches the automotive approaching earlier than his plan unfolds. Round 469,000 fraudulent and dishonest claims had been detected by insurers in 2018, based on The Affiliation of British Insurers

Seconds later, a 3rd particular person arrives who’s given a beating in opposition to one of many again doorways whereas one other watches on the bonnet as if it’s a staged assault.

Fraudsters intentionally inflicting accidents as a part of ‘crash for money’ scams are thought to rake in an estimated £340million-a-year.

The Insurance coverage Fraud Bureau (IFB) estimates that cash-for-crash scams value insurers round £340m a yr.

Round 469,000 fraudulent and dishonest claims had been detected by insurers in 2018, based on The Affiliation of British Insurers.