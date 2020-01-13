Drunk paramedic who made hoax 999 call is jailed for 18 months

By Liz Hull for the Day by day Mail

Printed: 17:01 EST, 13 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:01 EST, 13 January 2020

Ian Bennett, 48, claimed somebody was having a coronary heart assault

A paramedic made a hoax 999 name so he might steal an ambulance and drink-drive dwelling from his work Christmas do.

Ian Bennett, 48, claimed somebody was having a coronary heart assault.

As his co-workers raced to the faux emergency, Bennett slipped into the ambulance station to commandeer a automobile.

He drove 17 miles from Chester metropolis centre to close his dwelling in Runcorn, abandoning the ambulance by the aspect of a busy most important street.

Police discovered the automobile, which had been stripped of its inside CCTV and satellite tv for pc navigation system, a number of hours later.

They traced the hoax name to the telephone field and seized CCTV, which confirmed Bennett was the perpetrator.

Chester Crown Courtroom heard the married father of 4, who had been employed by the North West Ambulance Service for 18 years, was arrested later that day.

Though it was too late for any breath or alcohol checks he admitted he had been drunk, telling officers he could not bear in mind something after vomiting and leaving his colleagues in a nightclub.

As his co-workers raced to the faux emergency, Bennett slipped into the ambulance station (pictured in Chester) to commandeer a automobile

Ambulance chiefs spent £three,000 repairing the stolen automobile, which was off the street for 2 weeks, however choose Simon Berkson warned that the price to the individuals of Cheshire might have been a lot increased.

Jailing Bennett for 18 months yesterday, he stated: ‘Your actions in making the hoax name and eradicating the ambulance put lives in danger.

Bennett was jailed for 18 months yesterday

‘Not solely have been your actions reckless within the excessive, however you took the ambulance out of motion.’

The courtroom heard Bennett, who was additionally banned from driving for 18 months, had been consuming with colleagues on December 5, 2018.

John Oates, prosecuting, stated Bennett left Rosie’s nightclub, at round 12.30am. Reluctant to hitch an extended taxi queue, he made the hoax name from a telephone field near the ambulance station.

Bennett, who admitted housebreaking, theft and taking the ambulance with out consent, claimed to not bear in mind what occurred.

Nevertheless, the courtroom heard his actions would have taken ‘planning and crafty.’

‘He had a cell phone, however did not use it,’ Mr Oates stated. ‘He used a false title and used his data of his employer’s procedures to explain the kind of emergency he knew an ambulance would reply to right away.

‘He used his key code to enter the constructing, which is normally coated by CCTV, however this was out of order on the time. In interview he denied understanding this, however as someone employed there he should have been conscious of it.’

Adam Antoszkiw, defending, stated Bennett, who was sacked by NWAS, had misplaced his profession on account of his actions, which had additionally positioned ‘appreciable pressure’ on his marriage.