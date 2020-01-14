Drunk passenger is jailed for six months after drunken behaviour on eight-hour flight

By Chantalle Edmunds For Mailonline

Printed: 11:55 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 12:34 EST, 14 January 2020

A British airline passenger who acquired drunk on a vacation jet, dropped his trousers and tried to begin a meals combat throughout a nightmare eight-hour flight to the UK was jailed for six months on Tuesday.

Scrap steel service provider Mohammad Rafiq, 47, from Ashton-under-Lyne, had drunk at the least half a bottle of whiskey earlier than occurring a mid-air rampage because the aircraft cruised at 30,000 toes.

In the course of the four,800 mile journey from Muscat in Oman to Manchester, Rafiq grabbed one other bottle of whiskey from a drinks trolley, angrily threw in-flight meals across the plane and swore at passengers and cabin crew whereas repeatedly making obscene hand gestures.

Mohammad Javed Rafiq from Ashton-under-Lyne leaving Manchester Magistrates Courtroom at an earlier listening to

The daddy-of-two was ultimately calmed down by one of many passengers and fell asleep in his seat in a drunken stupor. He was arrested when the aircraft touched down. Manchester Crown Courtroom heard Rafiq had been ingesting closely after attending the funeral of his godfather in his native Pakistan.

He later claimed he had been tee-total for 18 months however had acquired intoxicated after ‘succumbing to temptation’ when he noticed different travellers ingesting alcohol. He’s now looking for assist for his heavy ingesting.

The incident occurred on November 1 final 12 months after Oman Air WY0105 had taken off from Muscat.

Prosecutor Laura Friends mentioned: ‘Thirty minutes into the flight, crew turned conscious of a passenger inflicting points. He took a full bottle of whisky from the drinks trolley then drank it and was shouting aggressively in direction of different passengers. He continued to shout and stick his center finger as much as the opposite passengers and passengers round him needed to be moved. He additionally threw his meals over the ground.

‘The aircraft landed at 6.55pm and he was then arrested.’

Rafiq was jailed on Tuesday at Manchester magistrates court docket for six months

Rafiq, who had a historical past of drink-driving offences, admitted being drunk on a plane however claimed he remembered little of the incident.

In mitigation, defence lawyer Andrew Evans mentioned: ‘He had determined to develop into abstinent from alcohol and that lasted for an entire 18 months. On the time he was in some form of emotional stress and had been in Pakistan with individuals paying their respects on the funeral.

‘He had spent three weeks in Pakistan and not using a drop of alcohol and he anticipated not being tempted on his return. However on the flight again he was stunned to seek out alcohol being served and he was within the place the place he succumbed to temptation.

‘Different individuals round him have been ingesting and the chance to drink was out there. He hadn’t put up his defences and he hadn’t anticipated to be tempted and this was to his detriment. By the point he landed in Manchester he was extremely intoxicated and acted in a deplorable means.

‘He was inflicting individuals misery, however this weird behaviour was not harmful. He hadn’t attacked anybody bodily and he calmed down. By the point he arrived in Manchester he was asleep. He was not irate. He was compliant.’

Sentencing at Manchester Crown Courtroom, Decide Suzanne Goddard QC advised Rafiq: ‘Passengers ought to be capable to take pleasure in their flights, they should not should put up with individuals behaving on this loutish and drunken means’

Sentencing Decide Suzanne Goddard QC advised Rafiq: ‘Passengers ought to be capable to take pleasure in their flights, they should not should put up with individuals behaving on this loutish and drunken means.’

The decide went on to say Rafiq got here to the eye of the cabin crew director thirty minutes into the eight hour flight.

‘She remembers the fairly disgraceful behaviour you engaged in over a time period, earlier than you probably did relax and also you fell asleep, previous to being arrested by the police. She remembers the way you had taken a full bottle of whisky from the drinks trolley and began to drink it, appearing in an aggressive method.

‘She mentioned you have been swearing on the individuals round you and placing your center finger up. You have been requested to relax however you did not relax. You took a handful of meals and threw it on the ground, inflicting extra disturbance.

Rafiq claimed he had been tee-total for 18 months however had acquired intoxicated after ‘succumbing to temptation’ when he noticed different travellers ingesting alcohol on Oman Air (pictured)

‘You began to take concern with a married couple that have been sat subsequent to you they usually needed to transfer to totally different seats. Two different males have been moved to the place they have been sitting and also you began to trigger bother with them.

‘Employees tried to calm issues down and the cabin crew director describes the way you have been appearing aggressively and also you began to take away your trousers in entrance of the opposite males. After taking them down, you have been then placing them again on, which was fairly weird.

‘These different passengers have been moved away and also you have been left by yourself. An announcement was made on the aircraft as to how passengers have been anticipated to behave and you got a letter with a warning on it. However you refused to interact with employees. One other male passenger was capable of calm you down and also you have been quiet for the final leg of the journey on the descent into Manchester, the place you have been then arrested.

Mohammad Rafiq was arrested when his aircraft landed at Manchester airport following the eight hour flight

‘The employees on the flight have been unable to do their jobs as you prompted a lot disruption to each employees and different passengers. Being drunk on an plane may be very critical. This isn’t a cost of endangering an plane, however nonetheless the state of affairs will at all times be regarded critically by the courts.

‘You had a interval of abstinence and you probably did cut back your consumption of alcohol. Nevertheless, you weren’t profitable whenever you acquired on that flight and also you determined to drink to extra, and that’s what you probably did. You did not assault anyone and you probably did relax and have been compliant with the police. The circumstances are so critical that fast custody is the one sentence this court docket can cross.’