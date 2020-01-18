Drunken passenger who wet and soiled himself after downing vodka and rum is jailed for eight months

By Joseph Legal guidelines For Mailonline

Revealed: 14:06 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 14:07 EST, 18 January 2020

James Petford and Margaret McGuigan are pictured leaving Birmingham Magistrates’ Courtroom in November

A drunken passenger who precipitated mayhem along with his disruptive and aggressive behaviour on a flight from Birmingham to Egypt has been jailed for eight months.

James Petford screamed within the face of one other passenger and urinated and vomited in his seat after downing vodka and rum.

Petford, 39, of Kings Norton, Birmingham, and his then companion Margaret McGuigan, 38, of the identical tackle, had each beforehand admitted a cost of being drunk on an plane.

She was sentenced to a 12 month neighborhood order, ordered to do 60 hours unpaid work and pay £340 prices.

That they had been on a flight on Could 15 final yr, lasting about 4 and half hours.

After a few hours one of many passengers witnessed Petford being hit by McGuigan.

The cabin crew requested one in every of them to maneuver however after initially refusing and being abusive Petford agreed to go to the again.

At that stage a cabin crew member found a litre bottle of vodka which was confiscated.

A little bit later Petford was seen to mild up a rolled up a cigarette which was taken off him.

He was then discovered to be carrying a half bottle of rum in a bag. Petford was described at this level as being ‘extraordinarily drunk’ and though he refused handy the bottle over he was so drunk he was unable to forestall the crew member from taking it from the bag.

He additionally bought up to make use of the bathroom and when a person got here out of the cubicle he ‘screamed in his face.’

Phillip Brunt, prosecuting at Birmingham Crown Courtroom, stated ‘Later he appeared to lose management of his bladder and likewise vomited.’

He stated because the flight was coming into land McGuigan had refused to take a seat down and each have been later given bans on returning with the identical flight firm.

The cabin crew requested one in every of them to maneuver however after initially refusing and being abusive Petford agreed to go to the again. At that stage a cabin crew member found a litre bottle of vodka which was confiscated. They’re pictured outdoors Birmingham Magistrates Courtroom final yr

In a press release one of many crew stated: ‘I needed to bodily maintain him in his seat.

‘He’s simply essentially the most disruptive passenger I’ve needed to take care of’.

Whereas one other stated: ‘The entire incident lasted about three to 4 hours.

‘It will have been a horrible option to begin your holidays. Their behaviour was completely uncontrolled.’

In passing sentence Choose Simon Drew QC stated: ‘Conduct of this type is extraordinarily severe.

‘The explanation it’s regarded extraordinarily severely is due to the shut proximity of many individuals in a confined house.’

Addressing Petford he stated: ‘There might be little doubt you have been very drunk certainly.

‘You have been extraordinarily loud and abusive to passengers and members of the crew.’

Whereas he advised McGuigan: ‘Your behaviour was appalling however maybe not so appalling as your co accused.’

Bernard Porter, for Petford, stated he labored as an engineer for his brother’s air cooling enterprise and he accepted his behaviour had been ‘disgusting’.

Theresa Hunt, for McGuigan, stated there had been a mixture of things in her case and that she had drunk alcohol as a result of she was a nervous flyer.