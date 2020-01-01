Dua Lipa flaunts underboob in polka-dot bikini during NYE vacation with beau Anwar Hadid in Miami

By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.com

She is thought to placed on a scorching show on stage and whereas hitting the city.

And Monday was no completely different for two-time Grammy winner Dua Lipa, as she flaunted a peek of her under-boob in in a horny black string bikini whereas hitting the new tub with boyfriend Anwar Hadid in Miami.

The 24-year-old pop star’s cheeky polka-dot two-piece barely coated her slim 5ft8in determine, which helped her ‘solar cost earlier than 2020′, as she posed up a storm days earlier than hitting the stage for Dick Clark’s New Yr’s Rockin’ Eve.

Following the beautiful sighting, Dua, who boasts 56.5M Instagram followers – gushed on Tuesday: ‘I am so grateful for all the pieces this 12 months has given me!…

‘Thanks for the perfect of instances, all the teachings learnt, the folks it has introduced into my life and the recollections I get to maintain without end. I am so grateful and I am so excited for 2020! I really like music extra tour dates!’

For the final six months, Dua has been virtually inseparable from the jewelry designer, 20. She was seen passionately kissing and embracing Hadid, who comes from a household of fashions together with his sisters Gigi and Bella in addition to his mom Yolanda.

Except for being an IMG Mannequin, Anwar co-founded the approach to life model Martyre with Yoni Laham final 12 months.

The PDA pair had been joined at their Florida trip house by a squad that includes swimwear designer Sarah Lysander Carter, Muslim songwriter Mustafa, photographer Pixie Levinson, Choose Mannequin Rosie Amanda Viva, and Julian Rupert.

On Tuesday night time, ABC lastly aired the Do not Begin Now songstress’ pre-taped efficiency from November 23 throughout Dick Clark’s New Yr’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

Dua – who depends on stylist Lorenzo Posocco – sang her music One Kiss whereas clad in a strapless blue-fan high tucked right into a b&w checkered mini-skirt and white strappy heels.

Bleach-haired duo: Except for being an IMG Mannequin, Anwar co-founded the approach to life and equipment model Martyre with Yoni Laham final 12 months

Travels in a pack: The PDA pair had been joined at their Florida trip house by a squad that includes Sarah Lysander Carter, Mustafa, Pixie Levinson, Rosie Amanda Viva, and Julian Rupert

Chasing: It is clear that Anwar and Dua share a playful, affectionate bond

Handsy: Hadid loved a smoke and grabbed a handful of his well-known girlfriend’s pert posterior

Hairstylist Iggy Rosales coiffed Lipa’s two-tone platinum bob and make-up artist Anthony H. Nguyen made certain she was prepared for her close-up on the Los Angeles present.

The fuzzy-browed magnificence – who drops her sophomore album subsequent 12 months – kicks off her 24-date Future Nostalgia Tour on April 26 in Spain.

The Labour Get together activist truly rang in 2020 in Miami whereas carrying a structured silver-embellished mini-dress and sipping from a plastic crimson Solo cup.

Confetti drop! The fuzzy-browed magnificence – who drops her sophomore album subsequent 12 months – kicks off her 24-date Future Nostalgia Tour on April 26 in Spain