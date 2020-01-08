Dual Citizenship For Sri Lankan Refugees Possible: Tamil Nadu Minister

“Dual citizenship for Tamil refugees is possible,” minister Okay Pandiarajan stated. (Representational)

Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu authorities on Wednesday instructed the state meeting that twin citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees was “possible” and that wishes the centre to signal a pact with Sri Lanka to facilitate it.

DMK chief MK Stalin stated the federal government has been harping on giving twin citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees in Tamil Nadu and wished to know if authorized specialists have been consulted about its feasibility He added that the annual coverage doc additionally acknowledged that the federal government will work in the direction of getting them twin citizenship.

Specialists have stated Indian citizenship is the suitable course for Tamil refugees since Indian legal guidelines don’t recognise twin citizenship, MK Stalin stated including Sri Lankan legal guidelines too have been on the identical strains.

Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tradition Okay Pandiarajan stated the Indian authorities has treaties associated to citizenship with France, UK, America and Germany. “There are over one lakh Indians with dual citizenship,” he stated.

To facilitate twin citizenship for Tamil refugees from Sri Lanka, the centre ought to signal a treaty with Sri Lanka, he stated.

Indian authorities has treaties associated to citizenship with France, UK, America and Germany. “There are over one lakh Indians with dual citizenship,” he stated.

If the refugees intend to go to Sri Lanka and purchase properties there, how will they maintain them in the event that they solely have Indian citizenship?” he requested.

Contemplating such elements, late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa got here up with the twin citizenship demand and it’s the solely approach out, Okay Pandiarajan stated. “Dual citizenship for Tamil refugees is possible,” added.