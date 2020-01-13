Dual-role players? NHL defensemen as wingers show it can be done.

Brendan Smith caught his breath for a number of seconds on the bench earlier than New York Rangers coach David Quinn referred to as his title once more.

Smith had simply skated a shift as a defenseman and was wanted at ahead, too. The pure defenseman hopped over the boards and received again on the ice at a unique place.

“The more I do it, I get more comfortable,” he mentioned.

Smith is one in all a few throwback-style gamers bouncing between ahead and protection this season. He and Florida’s Mark Pysyk are the newest to observe the lead of Corridor of Famers Purple Kelly and Mark Howe and present-day Brent Burns and Dustin Byfuglien, and their expertise might open the door for extra multiposition gamers in a sport that normally defines being a middle, wing or defenseman very particularly.

“It’s definitely different,” Pysyk mentioned. “I think guys at this level probably could make the switch given enough time to get comfortable with their new position because everybody skates well.”

Former CU Buffs star Kordell Stewart earned the nickname “Slash” by enjoying quarterback and extensive receiver within the NFL and slugger/pitcher Shohei Ohtani can star for the Los Angeles Angels in a number of methods in baseball. However specialization in hockey begins early because it does in different sports activities — forwards, defensemen and goalies all are typically recognized as such at a younger age.

Smith as just lately as Thursday shifted from his common wing place again to protection to fill amid accidents, and the identical night time, Pysyk — again for an additional stint at ahead — scored his third purpose of the season. For one recreation in November, (nearly) lifelong defenseman Tyler Lewington performed a number of shifts up entrance for the salary-cap strapped Washington Capitals after they might solely gown 11 forwards.

“There’s a lot more to a forward’s game than I thought before,” mentioned Lewington, 25, who hadn’t performed ahead since he was 10. “It’s something that’s not easy.”

This sort of factor was extra frequent within the 1920s and ’30s, Kelly performed his first 12-plus seasons in Detroit as a defenseman and subsequent eight-plus in Toronto as a ahead, successful the Stanley Cup eight instances — 4 at every place. Howe performed his first three World Hockey Affiliation seasons as a left winger alongside dad Gordie and brother Marty earlier than switching to protection full-time.

Earlier than video was extra prevalent, Howe used to look at recreation replays late at night time to determine tips on how to hone his recreation on the blue line. He made the Corridor of Fame primarily for his time as a defenseman. Earlier than and after his transition, he seen variations like fewer scoring possibilities in apply as a defenseman — and extra idle time on the bench as a ahead biding his time for the following shift.

Now professional scouting director with the Detroit Purple Wings, Howe referred to as Smith the proper instance of a participant who can alter to the variations of enjoying ahead and protection.

“(As a defenseman) it’s more of a game of you go when you can, but you have to be responsible defensively. You have to learn to read and when to jump up in the play,” Howe mentioned. “As a forward, you’re learning at key points of the game: ‘When do you try to make a play? When is it a smart play to dump the puck in the corner? When you definitely not want to turn a puck over?’ And with both (positions), you take different chances.”

Whereas Pysyk hadn’t performed protection since he was 6 or 7 till earlier this season, Quinn knew from recruiting Smith to Boston College that this twin position was doable. Quinn requested Smith final season to strive it, and it labored so properly that it has caught, with Smith additionally killing penalties as a defenseman.

“You’ve got a guy who obviously plays forward 5-on-5 but he’s been one of our better (penalty) killing defensemen,” Quinn mentioned. “It gives you a little bit of flexibility on your roster, which is always nice game in and game out.”

Three-time Stanley Cup-winning coach Joel Quenneville trusts Pysyk the identical means. He received the Cup in 2010 with Chicago transferring Byfuglien forwards and backwards and utilizing the mix of his huge body, exhausting shot and clean skating as a bonus.

“That versatility was a great asset to have in playoff series,” Quenneville recalled. “Sometimes you could put him on a forward line to create space, I’d like to say, on power play (as a) net-front presence, but then you’ve got a big shot at the point. You could multitask with him in the course of the games.”

The identical was doable for Burns when he performed ahead and protection with Minnesota earlier in his profession. He grew to become a full-time defenseman earlier than a 2011 commerce to San Jose and received the Norris Trophy as the perfect participant at that place in 2017.

Quenneville likes having a defenseman at ahead at instances as a result of they have an inclination consider the sport extra conservatively.

“They usually have that mindset of being above the puck, so they keep themselves in the play, and defensively they have that responsibility,” Quenneville mentioned. “You get to handle the puck a little bit more, but I think they’re always in that position where offensively they’re complementing the guys they’re playing with, being either the safety guy or the extra guy that’s always going to be in the right spots.”

Pysyk, who’d choose to play protection however can do each, continues to be getting used to the concept that he isn’t at all times the final man again.

“It’s weird seeing a pass go past you and then chasing it from the other end,” he mentioned.

Smith, who’s in his 10th NHL season, is extra comfy on protection however thinks he might be a “slash” participant if want be.

“The biggest adjustment would be to change your mindset of defensive to offensive and knowing where to be at the right time because there’s so many moving parts,” Smith mentioned. “The hardest part is making sure that you can mentally prepare yourself for it.”

Vegas Golden Knights ahead Reilly Smith sees his brother enjoying two completely different positions and is aware of he — and plenty of others — wouldn’t be capable of deal with it.

“I can’t skate backward, can’t stop anyone,” Reilly Smith mentioned. “It takes a lot of versatility to be able to do that.”