Dubai car crash: 2 Indian students killed in road accident on Christmas

Two Indian college students from Kerala had been killed in a highway accident in Dubai early on Wednesday, December 25, in response to stories.

Each the scholars, Rohit Krishnakumar, 19, and Sharat Kumar, 21, had been getting back from a Christmas get together once they met with the accident, The Khaleej Instances reported. The 2 died on the spot.

Whereas Krishnakumar was pursuing larger research within the UK, Sharat Kumar was learning at a college within the US, reported The Khaleej Instances.

They had been at dwelling for holidays in Dubai.