Duchess Camilla Gives A SHADY Response To Question About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Royal Exit!

Oh man, the British media actually does NOT miss a beat!

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, AKA spouse of Prince Charles, was caught off guard on Monday when reporters requested if she’d miss her stepson Prince Harry and his spouse Meghan Markle following the pair’s choice to take a step again from their Royal duties and dwell part-time in Canada.

We all know members of the Crown are traditionally fairly good at hiding their feelings and showing poised for the general public, however the 72-year-old had such a visibly shady response to the query that we merely can not ignore!

All of it went down throughout Camilla’s go to to Prospect Hospice of Swindon, England, in celebration of the group’s 40th anniversary.

Because the Duchess gave the impression to be leaving the constructing, one journalist requested:

“Will you miss Harry and Meghan?”

After a pause, a VERY lengthy and awkward pause, she smiles and replies:

“Hmm. Course.”

Ch-ch-check it out for your self in a video shared on Twitter by ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship (under):

Watch Camilla’s face intently as she solutions the query: “Will you miss Harry & Meghan?”

The Duchess of Cornwall smiles, pauses, then says “Hmmm. Course!” 😳😳pic.twitter.com/CbPbb92bAL — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) January 20, 2020

Speak about shade!!

That smirk coupled along with her curt response is kind of telling when you ask us! We will’t assist however surprise if the Duchess of Cornwall is not-so-secretly salty about the way in which issues are shaking up amid #Megxit.

When discussions about Meg and Harry’s transition have been nonetheless ongoing with Queen Elizabeth II, we heard studies Prince Charles was significantly “livid” over all the scenario. Though Camilla wasn’t specifically concerned in these high-profile emergency conferences, it’s a risk she felt the identical manner her husband did.

Then once more, that account was later dispelled by totally different Royal sources who claimed the household’s talks have been amicable. So, possibly not.

Both manner, gurl has acquired to do higher with maintaining that poker face. Or, take the Serena Williams strategy and simply keep away from commenting altogether!

This alternate comes simply days after the Queen stripped Archie Harrison‘s dad and mom of their HRH titles in response to #Megxit. Simply FYI, the couple will nonetheless be capable to use their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, although. Moreover, regardless of his lack of Royal duties, Harry will stay the sixth in line for the throne as the road of succession has not modified.

There are extra vital modifications on the way in which, just lately outlined in a prolonged assertion issued by Buckingham Palace.

Within the meantime, Harry is working enterprise as common! Individuals studies he took half in conferences with leaders from three international locations on the U.Okay.-Africa Funding Summit in London on Monday earlier than jetting off to affix Meghan and Archie in Canada.

Reactions to all this, Perezcious readers? Did U choose up on these shady vibes from Camilla, too?