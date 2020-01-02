Duchess of Cambridge inspired by ’70s Charlie’s Angels icon Jaclyn Smith in uncanny photos

By Claire Cisotti for the Day by day Mail and Jack Newman For Mailonline

Kate Middleton has all the time been praised for her stylish and timeless sense of favor.

However may she be taking inspiration from some of the iconic actresses from the 1970s?

Jaclyn Smith, now 74, turned heads together with her glamorous brunette blow-dry and was finest recognized for her starring position in Charlie’s Angels.

And the comparisons between the actress and the Duchess transcend their tresses, with a placing similarity of their wardrobes.

The fashion icons each opted for demure appears to be like to intensify their glowing options, displaying how Kate usually appears to be like to the previous for her inspiration.

Royal hair drive: Jaclyn Smith’s tumbling, shiny chestnut locks turned her trademark, and it appears they impressed Kate’s take a look at the Royal Selection Efficiency final month

Stylish to stylish: Actress Jaclyn revealed her hairdo took hours of preparation, large rollers and limitless cans of hairspray, and Kate appears to be like equally well-groomed in her sheer lace robe

Informal stripes: The Duchess of Cambridge has lengthy championed the Breton prime, and it labored simply as nicely for Jaclyn, who performed Kelly Garrett within the present from 1976 to 1981

Frilling: Shiny, bouncing waves of hair are completely complemented by frothy ruffles, in 1980 and in 2017

Snow white: Even after they disguise these locks, these fashion icons handle to share a glance, hitting the slopes in white woolly hats

Take a bow: Pussybows are framed by their tumbling tresses, whether or not it is Jaclyn’s silk shirt in 1976 or Kate’s Alessandra Wealthy costume final month