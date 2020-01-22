Duchess of Cornwall looks elegant in a checked grey coat as she visits a Birmingham ballet school

By Jessica Inexperienced For Mailonline

The Duchess of Cornwall appeared in excessive spirits as she visited the Elmhurst Ballet Faculty in Birmingham, as we speak.

Camilla, 72, was the image of class in a checked gray coat for the event, which she teamed with a chic, star-embellished, mild blue scarf.

The Prince of Wales’ spouse has been patron of Elmhurst since 2006 and that is her fourth go to to the Birmingham Royal Ballet affiliate faculty.

Chopping a classy determine, Camilla’s assertion coat flared on the waist and provided a flattering silhouette for the royal.

The duchess might be seen smiling and joking with workers as she was launched to college students.

Camilla noticed a 12 months 7 ballet class throughout her go to and watched a efficiency within the faculty’s studio theatre.

Camilla watches a ballet lesson alongside Director of the Birmingham Royal Ballet and Elmhurst Vice President Carlos Acosta (pictured left), after assembly Head Woman Maddie Irwin (pictured proper, centre) and Head Boy Bradley Howell (proper) at Elmhurst Ballet Faculty

She additionally took a brief tour of Elmhurst’s state-of-the-art Well being and Wellbeing Centre – which was below building throughout her final go to in 2014.

Jessica Wheeler, Principal, stated: ‘It’s at all times an amazing pleasure to welcome Her Royal Highness, a long-standing supporter of Elmhurst, to Birmingham and the college.

‘On behalf of all our college students and workers, we’re thrilled Her Royal Highness has included a go to to the college in her busy schedule.

‘Since Her Royal Highness’s final go to we now have continued to work exhausting to retain our place on the forefront of ballet training and coaching, guaranteeing our college students go away us with the easiest possibilities to reach an expert dance life.

Camilla noticed a 12 months 7 ballet class throughout her go to and watched a efficiency within the faculty’s studio theatre

The Duchess of Cornwall speaks to a younger dancer receiving remedy within the Well being and Wellbeing Centre throughout a go to to Elmhurst Ballet Faculty

‘We stay up for sharing our newest information with our great Patron.’

The go to comes after the duchess was requested for her opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s choice to step down as senior royals.

Throughout a go to to the Prospect Hospice in Wroughton, on Monday, Camilla was questioned by a reporter: ‘Will you miss Harry and Meghan?’

Camilla smiled and paused, initially replying with a ‘hmmm’, earlier than including ‘course’ as she walked away.

The Duchess of Cornwall meets Head Woman Maddie Irwin (centre) and Head Boy Bradley Howell (second proper) alongside Principal Jessica Wheeler (left) throughout a go to to Elmhurst Ballet Faculty

The Duchess of Cornwall delivers a speech to individuals on the faculty, of which she is a patron