Duchess of Cornwall road-tests a pair of VR goggles during a visit to a hospice in Swindon 

The Duchess of Cornwall road-tested a pair of VR goggles displaying a chilled woodland scene in the present day throughout a go to to a hospice in Swindon.

Camilla, 72, tried out the digital actuality headset throughout a go to to Prospect Hospice in Wroughton, as she helped to have fun the power’s 40th anniversary 12 months.

The royal, who’s president of the hospice, appeared in excessive spirits as she examined the pair of VR goggles, that are used to maintain sufferers calm by displaying a tranquil woodland scene.

The Duchess of Cornwall, 72, appeared in excessive spirits as she tried out a digital actuality headset throughout a go to to the Prospect Hospice in Swindon

The royal examined out the digital actuality goggles, which confirmed a chilled woodland scene, whereas visiting the hospice

Camilla appeared in excessive spirits as she arrived on the hospice earlier in the present day, donning a sensible tweed ensemble with over-the-knee boots

Camilla arrived on the hospice in a sensible brown tweed two-piece, pairing the outfit with a easy cream shirt.

The royal could possibly be seen smiling and joking with employees as she examined out one of many headsets, which present a tranquil woodland scene.

Workers assisted the royal with the goggles, earlier than she could possibly be seen laughing and smiling as she retreated into the digital actuality world.

Prospect Hospice is an area charity that helps a group of greater than 300,000 folks in Swindon, Marlborough and North East Wiltshire.

The Duchess of Cornwall wrapped up heat for the looks in the present day in Swindon, choosing a tweed ensemble

She could possibly be seen chatting with employees through the go to to the hospice in Swindon as she helped have fun it is 40th anniversary

The hospice cares for and helps round 7,300 sufferers, carers and members of the family every year.

The royal appeared in excessive spirits on the look in the present day, and shook palms with employees as she arrived on the hospice

She could possibly be seen smiling with employees who assisted her with the goggles whereas on the facility earlier in the present day

The royal appeared in excessive spirits whereas making an attempt the VR goggles throughout her go to to the hospice in Swindon in the present day

Workers could possibly be seen serving to the royal as she examined out the goggles, that are used to assist calm sufferers on the hospice