Duchess of York steps down as director of troubled Chinese-backed West End firm

By Rod Ardehali For Mailonline

Revealed: 10:17 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:17 EST, 7 January 2020

The Duchess of York has resigned as director of a troubled Chinese language-backed West Finish firm which she beforehand borrowed £290,000 from.

Sarah Ferguson, 60, stepped down from the chief position at Gate Ventures to give attention to ‘different enterprise and charitable ventures,’ the agency mentioned on Tuesday.

Gate was based in 2015 by songwriter and entrepreneur Geoff Morrow, and has backed West Finish theatre reveals together with 42nd Avenue and Sundown Boulevard.

Sarah Ferguson, 60, stepped down from the chief position at Gate Ventures to give attention to ‘different enterprise and charitable ventures,’ the agency mentioned on Tuesday (Ferguson pictured with the Duke of York in June 2019)

The duchess had labored ‘tirelessly alongside the board to safe the way forward for the enterprise’ in some ‘very difficult circumstances’, Lord Grade of Yarmouth, 76, the previous BBC boss who chairs Gate, mentioned in a press release on the corporate’s web site earlier than Christmas.

Gate mentioned Fergie would proceed on as world ambassador, The Occasions reported.

The corporate, which refused to disclose how a lot the duchess was paid for her position, has endured a troublesome monetary interval, culminating in a dispute with a Chinese language shareholder over failed fundraising.

In August it needed to fend off administration makes an attempt by the investor, Zheng Yongxiong.

Nonetheless, at a listening to on the finish of September, the Excessive Court docket in London threw out the lender’s utility to place the corporate into administration.

The ruling allowed the agency to renew its seek for new traders. Gate later mentioned it had a ‘potential settlement’ from an unnamed backer.

The agency posted a £2.7million loss for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019.

Prince Andrew’s ex spouse joined Gate in 2017 as an government director ‘to help with the branding and advertising and marketing of its merchandise and productions. Sarah Ferguson Duchess of York Uncover Movie get together on the Ivy Membership, London

Prince Andrew’s ex spouse joined Gate in 2017 as an government director ‘to help with the branding and advertising and marketing of its merchandise and productions’.

Her tea firm, Ginger & Moss, had a web-based three way partnership with Gate, which was based by Mr Morrow, who has penned hits for stars together with Elvis Presley.

Gate’s shares, listed in Copenhagen, have dived 99 per cent since floating in 2016.

The Every day Mail reported final August that the duchess had invoiced the Gate in April 2017 for £200,000 for advertising and marketing and promotion and had been given a £90,000 mortgage in July.

It’s understood that the £90,000 has been paid again.