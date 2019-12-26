Dues Not Paid, No Tickets To Central Employees On Credit: Air India

Round Rs 50 crore has been recovered from these businesses by Air India, an official mentioned

New Delhi:

Debt-laden Air India has stopped issuing tickets on credit score to officers of assorted authorities businesses such because the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate, which owe it greater than Rs 10 lakh every, a senior official of the nationwide service mentioned on Thursday.

Whereas disinvestment-bound Air India’s web loss in 2018-19 was round Rs eight,556 crore, its present complete debt is over Rs 60,000 crore.

“Various agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate, Information Bureau, Central Labour Institute, Border Security Force and the Indian Audit Board, have been told that tickets would not be issued to their officials on credit. Each of these agencies owe more than Rs 10 lakh to the national carrier,” the senior official mentioned.

In complete, these authorities businesses owe round Rs 268 crore to the nationwide service, he mentioned, including that “around Rs 50 crore has been recovered from these agencies by the airline”.

“Officials of (aforesaid) government agencies can purchase tickets like any other ordinary customer. They would not be issued any tickets from here on credit,” the official added.

On December 5, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had informed Parliament that the preparation of Preliminary Data Memorandum (PIM) for inviting Expression of Curiosity (EoI) for Air India disinvestment was within the course of.