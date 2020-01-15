January 15, 2020 | three:26pm

DUI expenses have been dropped in opposition to a retired Illinois priest accused of operating over two Catholic college academics after a Christmas occasion, killing one in all them, prosecutors stated.

The dismissal comes after a “thorough review” of the case in opposition to Paul Burak, a 73-year-old former pastor at St. Michael Catholic Church in Orland Park, Prepare dinner County prosecutors informed the Chicago Tribune.

“We did not seek an indictment for the offense of aggravated DUI as the evidence and facts were insufficient to support that charge,” the assertion learn.

Burak — who was arrested in the future after the deadly Dec. four hit-and-run — ran over Margaret “Rone” Leja, 61, and Elizabeth Kosteck, 54, in his Buck Regal after a vacation occasion at a restaurant the place he assured partygoers that he was OK to drive, prosecutors stated.

The ladies, who taught at St. Michael Faculty, a Catholic elementary college in Orland Park, had been rushed to a hospital, the place Leja was pronounced lifeless. Kosteck, who was critically damage, was launched the next day, in keeping with the Chicago Solar-Instances.

Orland Park Police Chief Timothy McCarthy agreed with the choice to drop the DUI cost since sobriety checks within the case weren’t legitimate as a result of Burak was arrested greater than 24 hours after the accident.

Prosecutors stated throughout Burak’s bail listening to in December that he informed police he had taken medicine for Parkinson’s illness and blacked out after having a Manhattan and a glass of wine on the soiree, the Solar-Instances reported.

Burak informed police he didn’t see the ladies, pondering he had struck a curb whereas driving from a parking zone on the Sq. Celt Ale Home & Grill onto an entry highway, the place Leja and Kosteck had been strolling to their vehicles, the newspaper reported.

The retired priest returned to the scene of the accident, however didn’t get out of the automotive to report his alleged function within the wreck. One other St. Michael priest finally drove Burak residence, the Tribune reported.

Burak nonetheless faces expenses of leaving the scene of a deadly accident, leaving the scene of a motorized vehicle accident involving damage and two counts of inflicting an accident involving damage or dying, prosecutors informed the Tribune.

If convicted of leaving the scene of a deadly accident – essentially the most critical cost – Burak might obtain between 4 and 15 years in jail. The utmost sentence for that cost is one 12 months longer than that of an aggravated DUI conviction, the Solar-Instances famous.

“The prosecutors have discretion to present any evidence they have to the grand jury,” Burak’s lawyer, Sarah Toney, informed the newspaper. “In this case, it resulted in an indictment for leaving the scene of an accident.”