Duke and Duchess of York’s Christmas card makes not-so-subtle references Epstein scandal

By Rebecca English, Royal Correspondent for the Each day Mail

Revealed: 17:00 EST, 23 December 2019 | Up to date: 17:13 EST, 23 December 2019

If there’s one one that may wish to see the again of 2019, it’s the Duke of York.

And it appears like he and ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, have made some not-so-thinly veiled references to it of their Christmas playing cards to household and mates.

Their festive tidings function one picture of certainly one of their beloved Norfolk terriers nose-deep in a bush displaying its rear finish to the digicam, with the caption: ‘Say Goodbye to 2019.’

Their festive tidings function one picture of certainly one of their beloved Norfolk terriers nose-deep in a bush (pictured) displaying its rear finish to the digicam

One other picture reveals what’s believed to be the Queen’s Balmoral property and a path via the Highlands, with the message: ‘We Look to the Street Forward.’

Contained in the white embossed card – additionally from daughters Beatrice, 31, and Eugenie, 29 – there’s the printed message: ‘We’re united with gratitude in your assist and kindness, Thanks.’

The implication couldn’t be any clearer – we’re a household and we stand collectively, it doesn’t matter what.

The image was captioned: ‘Say Goodbye to 2019’

The message of unity follows Andrew’s disastrous interview with the BBC final month during which he tried to clear his title over the Jeffrey Epstein intercourse scandal.

It noticed him compelled to step again from royal duties by the Queen.

A number of the playing cards have been despatched with items from the household, together with a weird pencil with a crown on prime of the phrases ‘Duchess Doodles’, embossed in silver down the aspect.

In a latest interview the duchess, usually known as Fergie, revealed a few of her favorite nicknames.

‘Duchy doodle,’ she stated. ‘I prefer it. Duch, after which Fergie is okay. I reply to something. It is good is not it, I like Duchy doodle.’

The eager artist and photographer has additionally despatched out a pocket book with the phrase ‘A penny in your ideas’ on the entrance.

And there’s a image of a pile of brightly-coloured beetroots with the message: ‘When the Route of life will get challenged, Go Again to your Roots, Love Sarah 2019.’

She posted a rambling defence of her former husband, with whom she nonetheless lives regardless of divorcing in 1996, forward of his BBC interview, describing him as a ‘true and actual gentleman’ and ‘big of a principled man’.

One other picture reveals what’s believed to be the Queen’s Balmoral property and a path via the Highlands, with the message: ‘We Look to the Street Forward’

Contained in the white embossed card – additionally from daughters Beatrice, 31, and Eugenie, 29 – there’s the printed message: ‘We’re united with gratitude in your assist and kindness, Thanks’

The duchess, 60, added: ‘I’m with him each step of the way in which and that’s my honour. We’ve got all the time walked tall and robust, he for me and me for him.’

Andrew, 59, vehemently denies any wrongdoing – notably allegations by certainly one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Roberts.

She claimed he slept together with her thrice, together with as soon as when she was simply 17. He’s going through rising calls for to co-operate with the US authorities investigating the shamed financier’s many crimes.

Contained in the white embossed card – additionally from the Yorks’ (pictured at Ascot in June) daughters Beatrice, 31, and Eugenie, 29 – there’s the printed message: ‘We’re united with gratitude in your assist and kindness, Thanks’

He lately stated that he was prepared to talk to the FBI however pressured that he had not but been requested.

Andrew has additionally been criticised for failing to point out sufficient sympathy for Epstein’s victims and for refusing to specific remorse for his affiliation with the kid intercourse abuser.

Epstein took his personal life earlier this 12 months whereas in custody.