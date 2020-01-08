PARIS—Stopping each few blocks to tilt again their heads in surprise, idiotic hick vacationers on their first go to to Paris made utter fools of themselves this week by unabashedly gawking on the timeless splendor of among the most lovely examples of structure in human historical past. “Check out these dopes goggling at this breathtaking testament to the melding of engineering and human creativity,” stated Eiffel Tower tour information Henri Bergeron, disdainfully stating a big group of vacationers clearly dumbstruck by the zenith of mankind’s structural accomplishments. “Oh, what, they’ve never seen a heart-stopping tribute to humanity’s potential before? Year after year, these vulgarians come to Paris to clog our streets, mangle our language, take up too much space in cafés, and openly marvel at the stunning achievements of the human mind and spirit. Typical Americans.” Bergeron added that he doesn’t come to their small cities and gawk at their silly triplexes.