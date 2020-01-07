Dumbo-lievable! Baby elephant storms through music festival after being spooked

By James Gant For Mailonline

Revealed: 08:11 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 08:18 EST, 7 January 2020

A wild child elephant sparked panic because it stormed via a music pageant in Thailand.

The band was rehearsing for his or her efficiency when the music startled a close-by herd in Chiang Mai.

A big mom elephant fled into woodland however the child scattered from the pack earlier than gatecrashing the present on Monday afternoon.

The band was rehearsing for his or her efficiency when the music startled a close-by herd in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand, sending the child elephant working via

A big mom elephant fled into close by woodland however the child scattered from the pack earlier than gatecrashing the present (pictured) on Monday afternoon

Terrified locals fled whereas two others tried to drag again the elephant by its tail.

But it surely shrugged them off and continued the rampage – flinging chairs out of the best way with its highly effective trunk.

Musician Watcharin Yodkamlueng was on stage on the time and recorded the child jumbo stomping via the chairs.

Terrified locals fled whereas two others tried to drag again the elephant by its tail. It shrugged them off and continued the rampage – flinging chairs out of the best way with its highly effective trunk

Watcharin mentioned the mom was tracked down and locals helped to calm her down. However the child refused to give up and disappeared into the forest.

The singer mentioned: ‘I used to be employed to play right here by the native village and the spot the place we arrange the stage was close to an elephant camp.

‘Once we had been practising for the present, the mom and son elephant had been startled by the loud noise and bumped into the occasion space.

Individuals on the music pageant look terrified as they transfer in direction of the digital camera after the child elephant ran via

‘The mom was caught simply and calmed down however the child was playful and was more durable to tame. He stomped via and crashed into the tables and chairs.

‘I can say for certain that that is the primary time elephants have interrupted any of my exhibits.’

The band continued with their efficiency of conventional Thai people music an hour later as soon as the injury had been sorted out and the mom elephant had been lead again into the forest.

It’s believed that the child elephant would have finally rejoined its herd.