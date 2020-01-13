“Dummy Execution” With Sacks Done At Tihar For Nirbhaya Convicts’ Hanging

The “dummy execution” was executed at Jail three of Tihar Jail, Asia’s largest jail complicated.

New Delhi:

A “dummy execution” was carried out at Delhi’s Tihar Jail on Sunday to organize for the execution on January 22 of 4 males on loss of life sentence for the 2012 gang-rape and homicide of Nirbhaya.

Convicts Pawan Gupta, Akshay, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh can be hanged at 7 am on January 22, a Delhi court docket had stated earlier this month, signing a loss of life warrant.

The “dummy execution” was executed by the jail authorities to check the gallows utilizing sacks crammed with particles and stones in response to the burden of the 4 males. The check was executed at Jail three of Tihar, Asia’s largest jail complicated, the place the convicts can be executed. Jail cell three was the place Parliament assault convict Afzal Guru was hanged in 2013.

The 4 males can be hanged collectively, a primary in India.

The Uttar Pradesh Jail authority has confirmed that Pawan Jallad from Meerut can be despatched to hold the 4 convicts, a senior jail official was quoted as saying by information company PTI.

The jail authorities have been additionally holding conversations with the convicts each day to make sure that they have been in an excellent psychological state, the official stated.

The Supreme Court docket will hear the healing petition, the final authorized choice earlier than loss of life sentence, of two of the convicts tomorrow.

Vinay Sharma and Mukesh had approached the highest court docket final week, interesting in opposition to their loss of life sentence.

(With inputs from PTI)