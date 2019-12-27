Duncan Bannatyne and Nigora rush to help after British holidaymakers saved two boys from drowning

By Henry Martin For Mailonline

Revealed: 03:11 EST, 27 December 2019 | Up to date: 03:29 EST, 27 December 2019

Duncan Bannatyne joined British holidaymakers who saved two locals from drowning in Barbados.

The Dragons’ Den star, 70, and spouse Nigora Whitehorn, 39, rushed to assist after different vacationers on the Sandy Lane seaside pulled two boys from the ocean on Boxing Day.

They had been rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Bridgetown, by ambulance, and each are actually reportedly recovering.

Dragons’ Den star Duncan Bannatyne attempting to assist on the Sandy Lane seaside in Barbados

The Dragons’ Den star, 70, and spouse Nigora, 39, rushed to assist after different vacationers on the Sandy Lane seaside pulled two boys from the ocean on Boxing Day

Mr Bannatyne, 70, and spouse Nigora, 39, rushed to assist after different vacationers pulled two boys from the ocean

The boys had been rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Bridgetown, and are reportedly recovering (pictured: Mr Bannatyne on the scene)

Duncan and Nigora married in 2017. It’s the entrepreneur’s third marriage after beforehand tying the knot with Gail Brodie and Joanne McCue, in 1987 and 2006 respectively.

Thrice-wed Duncan has 4 youngsters together with his first spouse Gail and two together with his second spouse Joanna.

Uzbekistan-born Nigora can also be a mum or dad to daughter Gabrielle from a former relationship.

Duncan and Nigora married in Portugal, the place the couple share a house, in 2017 after a two-year courtship.

Duncan and Nigora married in Portugal, the place the couple share a house, in 2017 after a two-year courtship (pictured: The couple aiding on the Sandy Lane seaside)

The boys had been rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Bridgetown, by ambulance, and each are actually reportedly recovering

Duncan Bannatyne joined British holidaymakers who saved two locals from drowning in Barbados

Duncan Bannatyne and his spouse Nigora providing their assist after two native boys had been saved from drowning

Mr Bannatyne, 70, and his spouse Nigora, 39, rushed to assist after different vacationers on the well-known Sandy Lane seaside pulled the boys from the ocean

Speaking to MailOnline on the time, he admitted he was thrilled with how the day went, as he gushed about his ‘good’ bride.

Sandy Lane Seaside is situated on Barbados’ west coast, within the parish of St James.

In keeping with Completely Barbados: ‘The ocean right here is beautiful and calm, you possibly can simply float, shut your eyes and drift away, it’s no surprise the wealthy and well-known select this as their spot to unwind.’