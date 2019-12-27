Dundee United v Dundee: How to watch Scottish Championship on TV and live stream

Dundee United face Dundee in a fierce native derby conflict tonight.

What time is Dundee United v Dundee?

Dundee United v Dundee will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 27th December 2019.

How one can watch Dundee United v Dundee on TV and stay stream

The sport will probably be proven stay on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. In the event you’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you’ll be able to add it to your present contract for a further £10.00 per 30 days. For brand new prospects, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 per 30 days.

In the event you don’t have or need BT broadband, you’ll be able to add BT Sport to present broadband or TV providers together with Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Dundee United are rolling alongside on the prime of the second tier with an enormous 17-point hole over their nearest and dearest rivals – who sit in fourth.

Dundee are starting to place somewhat run of type collectively, however United’s sheer dominance within the league and residential benefit ought to be sufficient to see them by this one.

Prediction: Dundee United 2-Zero Dundee