Durtsche’s double-double lifts Thompson Valley over Loveland in 42-24 victory

The Thompson Valley Eagles earned a win once they defeated the Loveland Indians 42-24 on Saturday.

Amelia Solt lead Thompson Valley with 18 factors scored whereas additionally amassing three rebounds and one help. Sydnee Durtsche recorded a double-double, scoring 12 factors and amassing 16 rebounds.

Loveland was lead in scoring by Megan Stackhouse who accounted for six factors, whereas additionally recording three rebounds and two assists. Skylar Michael had a productive evening, scoring 5 factors.

Each groups will keep at dwelling of their subsequent contest, with Thompson Valley internet hosting Northridge and Loveland taking over Legacy.

This story was created with know-how offered by Knowledge Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is on the market.