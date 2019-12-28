“Duryodhan, Dushashan”: Yashwant Sinha’s Mahabharata Dig At BJP Top Rung

Yashwant Sinha criticized the Narendra Modi authorities but once more in a tweet. (File)

New Delhi:

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha hit rewind to Mahabharata on Friday to search out new insults for the BJP as protests over the brand new citizenship legislation roils the nation. Responding to BJP chief Amit Shah’s “tukde tukde” remark, Mr Sinha, a former member of the BJP, tweeted: “Probably the most harmful tukde tukde gang in India consists of solely two folks, Duryodhan and Dusshashan. They’re each in BJP. Watch out for them.”

In Mahabharat, Duryodhan and Dushashan have been the damaging characters chargeable for inflicting the good battle of Kurukshetra.

Earlier this week, Union residence minister Amit Shah had blamed the Congress for the persevering with protests throughout the nation over the citizenship legislation.

Asking the folks in Delhi – the place meeting elections are due subsequent yr – to punish the Congress, he mentioned, “It’s time to punish the tukde-tukde gang led by the Congress. They’re to be blamed for the violence within the metropolis.

“Tukde-Tukde” is a time period coined by right-wing events to assault the opposition events and people who assist them.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tagged protesters as “City Naxals”.

“The Congress and its allies — some city Naxals — are spreading rumours that every one Muslims will probably be despatched to detention facilities… Neither is anyone sending the nation’s Muslims to detention centres nor are there any detention centres in India…,” PM Modi had mentioned.

Mr Sinha — a member of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cupboard who give up the BJP final yr — has not minced phrases in criticizing PM Narendra Modi’s authorities. In April 2018, the previous minister had declared that he was retiring from politics and deal with launching a nationwide marketing campaign to save lots of democracy.

“I’m quitting the BJP due to the social gathering’s situation… Democracy in India is in nice hazard,” he had advised reporters on the event.