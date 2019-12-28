“Duryodhan, Dushashan”: Yaswant Sinha’s Mahabharata Jibe For BJP Top Rung

Yashwant Sinha criticized the Narendra Modi authorities but once more in a tweet. (File)

New Delhi:

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha hit rewind to Mahabharata on Friday to search out new insults for the BJP as protests over the brand new citizenship regulation roils the nation. Responding to BJP chief Amit Shah’s “tukde tukde” remark, Mr Sinha, a former member of the BJP, tweeted: “Probably the most harmful tukde tukde gang in India consists of solely two individuals, Duryodhan and Dusshashan. They’re each in BJP. Watch out for them.”

In Mahabharat, Duryodhan and Dushashan had been the destructive characters accountable for inflicting the nice battle of Kurukshetra.

Earlier this week, Union house minister Amit Shah had blamed the Congress for the persevering with protests throughout the nation over the citizenship regulation.

Asking the individuals in Delhi – the place meeting elections are due subsequent 12 months – to punish the Congress, he mentioned, “It’s time to punish the tukde-tukde gang led by the Congress. They’re to be blamed for the violence within the metropolis.

“Tukde-Tukde” is a time period coined by right-wing events to assault the opposition events and those that help them.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tagged protesters as “City Naxals”.

“The Congress and its allies — some city Naxals — are spreading rumours that every one Muslims can be despatched to detention facilities… Neither is anyone sending the nation’s Muslims to detention centres nor are there any detention centres in India…,” PM Modi had mentioned.

Mr Sinha — a member of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cupboard who stop the BJP final 12 months — has not minced phrases in criticizing PM Narendra Modi’s authorities. In April 2018, the previous minister had declared that he was retiring from politics and deal with launching a nationwide marketing campaign to avoid wasting democracy.

“I’m quitting the BJP due to the get together’s situation… Democracy in India is in nice hazard,” he had informed reporters on the event.