Dustin Rhodes Achieves Huge Career Milestone In 2020

January 3, 2020
Dustin Rhodes’ well-known professional wrestling father may need gotten him within the door, however his laborious work made him a legend. Now Dustin Rhodes is celebrating an enormous achievement within the professional wrestling enterprise.

The Pure began his professional wrestling profession in 1988. He informed a narrative about his first match as a referee when he by accident flashed the whole crowd within the course of. Dustin Rhodes’ story by way of professional wrestling didn’t decelerate in any respect after that.

When Dustin Rhodes locked up with Sammy Guevara on AEW Dynamite this week it was an enormous deal for him. The Pure has now wrestled a match in 5 completely different a long time.

Dustin Rhodes nonetheless has loads of gasoline within the tank. It’s unclear the place he’ll be in ten years, however he’s bought loads extra matches in retailer for AEW.



