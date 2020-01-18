Dustin Rhodes Attacked By Scorpion In The Shower

Dustin Rhodes places his physique on the road each time he steps within the ring. Apparently, showers are a harmful exercise for him as effectively.

The Pure tweeted out a fairly scary image of a scorpion. It climbed its method up the bathe drain and bit Rhodes. He let followers learn about this incident and inform them how a lot his foot hurts.

Simply obtained tagged on the foot by a scorpion in bathe. Bastard got here up otta the drain. Foots on fireplace

Rhodes would possibly must get some medical help quickly relying on what sort of scorpion that was. This isn’t what he wanted earlier than setting off on the Chris Jericho Cruise.