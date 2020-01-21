January 21, 2020 | 2:45pm

A person who allegedly held six of his kids in opposition to their will on an remoted Dutch farm from start beat them to drive out “bad spirits,” prosecutors stated in court docket Tuesday.

Gerrit Jan van D., 67, subjected his children — who had been found on the distant farm within the village of Ruinerwold in October — to “very serious physical punishment” when he thought they’d been made “unclean,” in line with The Guardian.

One youngster was tied up by his palms and toes, whereas one other was compelled to spend a complete summer time in a doghouse on the property, prosecutors stated throughout the procedural listening to.

“The children all speak of very serious physical punishment if their father thought there was a ‘bad spirit’ in them. That happened from a very young age, four or five years,” they stated, in line with the information outlet.

The youngest six of 9 kids “lived in seclusion from birth, were kept indoors and had to be quiet so that no one would notice that they existed,” the prosecutors stated.

They had been found when the oldest son nonetheless residing on the farm entered an area bar in a confused state and raised issues about his siblings.

Police raided the farm and arrested Van D. and an Austrian man recognized as 58-year-old Joseph B.

Van D., who was absent for medical causes from the listening to within the city of Assen, is charged with depriving the kids of their liberty from 2007 to 2019 and “punching, kicking and denying food and drink” to the six kids.

He is also charged with sexually abusing two of the older three kids.

“I feel like this is a witch hunt,” Joseph B., who is also charged with depriving the kids of their liberty, stated in court docket Tuesday. “I have a clear conscience … I have not robbed anyone of his freedom.”

The three oldest kids weren’t allowed to speak in regards to the existence of their siblings, stated prosecutors, who cited diaries stored by the kids during which they’d spoken of their “conviction that contact with the outside world makes you ‘unclean’ and about ‘bad spirits’ that come into bodies.”

One of many kids was separated from the remainder of the household on the age of 12 and compelled keep in a close-by caravan, prosecutors stated, including that “after that he spent a whole summer in a doghouse in a shed.”

The three oldest kids had been permitted to go to high school and the “exterior doors were not locked all those years,” prosecutors stated, including that there was nonetheless “unlawful deprivation of liberty for all these years – classically locked up at times, but in a less classic way at other times.”

“No physical lock is required on the door as evidence of unlawful deprivation of liberty or hostage-taking,” they stated.