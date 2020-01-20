Duvernay-Tardif and rest of Chiefs O-line shines in AFC championship win

KANSAS CITY — Doing an interview in French, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif insisted he was not feeling “emotional” over Sunday’s win that can put him on an elite record of Canadians to play within the Tremendous Bowl.

“Not at all,” mentioned the Chiefs proper guard. “Who remembers conference champions? Maybe in two weeks I’ll be emotional, but not now.”

In English, it was a barely totally different story.

“It’s unbelievable,” Duvernay-Tardif mentioned, beaming within the Chiefs locker room. “It’s for sure the best sports moment that I’ve ever experienced.”

Contributing in an enormous option to it was Duvernay-Tardif, a Montreal product who performed for the McGill Redmen, and the remainder of the Chiefs O-line.

In opposition to a Titans defence that had saved the defending Tremendous Bowl champion Patriots to 13 factors on Wild Card weekend, after which the highest seeded Baltimore Ravens simply 12 within the divisional recreation, the Chiefs moved the ball virtually relaxed. Together with scoring 35 factors, that they had 27 first downs and 404 yards of complete offence.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had all day within the pocket.

Duvernay-Tardif had two favorite moments from the afternoon, with the primary approaching a play that can lengthy be remembered — Mahomes 27-yard landing run late within the first half.

“That’s what a leader does,” Duvernay-Tardif mentioned of the tackle-breaking sprint. “It’s probably ill-advised to do that, as a quarterback, but when it’s playoffs, everybody makes sure they leave everything on the field. That’s what Pat did. That’s what we all did.”

The massive man was very near his quarterback when he crossed the aim line.

“I saw him running outside, he was going to the left and I was on the right,” remembered LDT. “I used to be like oh, he’s getting out bounds. As quickly as he made that reduce, I began sprinting. As a result of everyone knows they attempt to sort out the ball, and the final you need in that state of affairs after working so exhausting is a turnover. So I ran down the sphere and received to the aim line simply similtaneously he was crossing it. And it was unbelievable.

“You’ve received to recollect at that second, you’ve received to inform your self, don’t punch him too exhausting while you have fun with him, as a result of he’s the quarterback.”

He additionally fondly recalled the 13-play, time consuming drive that began within the third quarter and ended with Damien Williams scoring on a three-yard run on the second snap of the fourth.

“In those kind of moments you know you’ve got to score, but you also know you’ve got to use some of the clock. It was just amazing to see everybody with that kind of mindset, to run down the field and dominate, and make those critical blocks. And finished up with that run on the right side with D-Will. It was an awesome feeling. When you feel that kind of energy, you feel like the whole stadium is locked into the game and cheering for you. It’s those moments I think that make football so interesting … and something to be passionate about.”

And it’s a victory like that, to get your staff within the Tremendous Bowl for the primary time in 50 years, is nearly one thing to get emotional about.

“I feel it’s a privilege to be here,” mentioned Duvernay-Tardif, unable to cease grinning and laughing. “I’m grateful for all the pieces. Grateful for my teammates. For household, my girlfriend, my greatest buddy and my agent … I really feel like all people put a lot work and sacrifice into this.

“And naturally give me 24 hours and I’ll be proper again into the following opponent two weeks from now, however for now I’m simply going to get pleasure from it for a little bit bit.”

