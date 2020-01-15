DX Reunion Announced For WWE Madison Square Garden Return

WWE has a number of legends that they’ll name on to assist usher in followers. It’s very handy majority of DX nonetheless works for WWE as a result of they’re reuniting for the subsequent Madison Sq. Backyard occasion.

MSG revealed at present that DX may have a particular reunion at their March 22nd occasion. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Highway Dogg, and X-Pac will all be there. Billy Gunn received’t be capable to attend the present as he’s at present with AEW.

JUST ANNOUNCED: D-Technology X returns to The Backyard for the primary time in over a decade! See @TripleH, @ShawnMichaels, @TheRealXPac & @WWERoadDogg on the @wwe Highway to WrestleMania on March 22!

Madison Sq. Backyard is an important venue for WWE. They’ve additionally skilled some hassle promoting out the World’s Most Well-known Enviornment as of late. Let’s see if tickets begin to transfer quicker with the addition of DX to the present.