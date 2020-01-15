News TV SHOWS

DX Reunion Announced For WWE Madison Square Garden Return

January 15, 2020
1 Min Read

WWE has a number of legends that they’ll name on to assist usher in followers. It’s very handy majority of DX nonetheless works for WWE as a result of they’re reuniting for the subsequent Madison Sq. Backyard occasion.

MSG revealed at present that DX may have a particular reunion at their March 22nd occasion. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Highway Dogg, and X-Pac will all be there. Billy Gunn received’t be capable to attend the present as he’s at present with AEW.

JUST ANNOUNCED: D-Technology X returns to The Backyard for the primary time in over a decade! See @TripleH, @ShawnMichaels, @TheRealXPac & @WWERoadDogg on the @wwe Highway to WrestleMania on March 22!

Madison Sq. Backyard is an important venue for WWE. They’ve additionally skilled some hassle promoting out the World’s Most Well-known Enviornment as of late. Let’s see if tickets begin to transfer quicker with the addition of DX to the present.



Growth goes the dynamite!

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment