A Brampton teen dying of most cancers had his Christmas want come true by assembly Los Angeles Lakers celebrity LeBron James on Christmas Day.

Corey Groves, 17, is affected by stage-four sarcoma most cancers and had been given a yr to reside.

Corey advised the Solar he would “eat, sleep basketball” earlier than he received sick, and his want now’s to shake James’ hand.

Corey, his mom and brother made the journey to L.A. to attend the Lakers’ Christmas recreation, because of the Kids’s Want Basis.

Corey stated he was effectively conscious this could possible be the final vacation of his life — and what a great one it was.

Corey met his hero through the crew’s apply Christmas day, and posted about it on Instagram.

“Merry Christmas,” Corey wrote on-line.

“I got my wish. So thankful to everyone that helped make this happen.”

The Toronto Solarfirst wrote about Corey’s dream on Dec. 5.

Days later, after the Lakers had been bombarded with requests to meet Corey’s dream, the group contacted the Solar.

“Hopefully we can find a way to make his Lakers experience a special one,” Alison Bogli, director of communications for the Lakers wrote again, with no concrete guarantees.

Corey had 14,000 follows on Instagram supporting his want.

Many movers and shakers stepped as much as assist make the want come true, together with Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia.

Corey has a GoFundMe marketing campaign set as much as assist pay for his therapies and up to now $20,000 of the $25,000 aim has been raised.