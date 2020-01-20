Dying Light 2 Gets Delayed to Unspecified Date, Will No Longer Release Spring 2020

Should you’ve turned delay season right into a ingesting sport, then take one other shot. Dying Mild 2 joins the checklist of video games that received’t launch on their beforehand introduced dates or home windows. Initially scheduled for a spring 2020 launch, the Dying Mild 2 delay pushes the sport to an unspecified date sooner or later. It’s unknown if it should nonetheless even launch this calendar yr.

Techland introduced the delay on the Dying Mild Twitter account.

To our devoted Neighborhood: It was a busy yr for us as we continued engaged on our greatest mission so far. We all know you’re awaiting the sport eagerly, and we wish to ship precisely what we promised. We have been initially aiming for a Spring 2020 launch with Dying Mild 2, however sadly we want extra growth time to satisfy our imaginative and prescient. We may have extra particulars to share within the coming months, and can get again to you as quickly as we’ve got extra data. We apologize for this unwelcome information. Our precedence is to ship an expertise that lives as much as our personal excessive requirements and to the expectations of you, our followers. Please keep tuned, and thanks to our followers world wide in your continued help, endurance, and understanding. Techland

-Pawet Marchewka, CEO

Techland solely says that it “needs more development time” and guarantees to share particulars on the event delay after they have extra data. Dying Mild 2 hasn’t ever acquired a set launch date however was tentatively scheduled for the spring 2020 window, which may have been anytime earlier than June 20, when summer season formally begins. (Sure, that signifies that E3 is technically on the tail finish of spring. Bizarre, I do know.)

Dying Mild 2 is an bold sequel to the favored unique, constructing on the methods and ideas that made “first-person parkour zombie game” so addicting to so many individuals. We’ve previewed it at E3 a number of instances, seeing firsthand the complicated new world mechanics which can be driving the sport.

Techland has already promised a cross-generation launch for the sport—in addition to as much as 4 years of help—so the delay may put it extra consistent with next-generation consoles which can be coming vacation 2020. The director additionally made feedback that sport worlds must get higher with improved next-gen know-how, not greater, this regardless of Dying Mild 2’s sport world reportedly being 4 instances greater than the unique.