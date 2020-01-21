E-cigarettes are NOT safe and can be harmful to your wellbeing, global health chiefs warn 

By Victoria Allen Science Correspondent For The Each day Mail

E-cigarettes are ‘not safe’ and are dangerous to wellbeing, world well being chiefs warned yesterday.

In a sequence of strongly worded tweets, they stated there’s not sufficient proof that the gadgets must be utilized by people who find themselves making an attempt to give up smoking.

Vaping is especially dangerous for the creating brains of youngsters and may harm infants within the womb, added the World Well being Organisation.

It warned that e-cigarettes expose non-smokers to nicotine and different dangerous chemical compounds, and should pose a threat via ‘second-hand’ vaping to folks not utilizing the gadgets.

In a tweet yesterday, the WHO stated: ‘E-cigarettes are harmful to health and are not safe. They are particularly risky when used by adolescents. Nicotine is highly addictive and young people’s mind’s develop as much as their mid-twenties. Publicity to nicotine can have long-lasting, damaging results.’

It advisable ‘safer’ merchandise like nicotine patches and gum to assist in giving up the behavior.

The organisation, which has beforehand raised issues about cancer-causing chemical compounds in e-cigarettes, has additionally uploaded a brand new Q&A piece on its web site.

It goes on to counsel that governments ought to tax the gadgets equally to cigarettes and ban them inside public locations and workplaces.

Round three.6million adults in Britain have used e-cigarettes within the decade or so that they have been obtainable in the marketplace.

A couple of in ten ex-smokers in Britain vape and the variety of younger individuals who vape is rising, in line with newest estimates.

The WHO said that 15,000 e-cigarette flavours can be found, together with bubblegum and candyfloss, that are ‘designed to attract young people’.

It warned that the well being dangers of vaping embrace coronary heart illness and lung issues, citing an outbreak of vaping-related sickness within the US.

Greater than 2,400 folks have been hospitalised with lung damage and 52 folks have died.

The gadgets are banned in over 30 international locations however Public Well being England continues to insist they’re 95 per cent safer than typical cigarettes.

It stated the proof on vaping is stored beneath evaluation however smoking ‘accounts for almost 220 deaths in England every day’.