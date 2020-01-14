“Each Vote For BJP Will Be For Inflation,” Says Manish Sisodia

“Each vote for BJP will be for costlier electricity, water, healthcare,” mentioned Manish Sisodia (File)

New Delhi:

The Aam Aadmi Get together on Tuesday attacked the BJP over the retail inflation, which is at a five-and-a-half-year excessive, saying every vote solid for the BJP within the Delhi polls shall be for inflation.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia mentioned, “Each vote for BJP will be for costlier electricity, water, healthcare… each vote for BJP will be for inflation”.

